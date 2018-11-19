"Doing radio has been quite the adventure," she writes in a farewell blog post published Monday. "As scary and unknown as the future is when you step out on your own, that’s what I have decided to do."

Noble is leaving to pursue her main passion: music. In addition to making and performing her own music, the on-air personality has taught voice lessons as a side gig for three years. Waking up at 3:30 a.m. to do radio put a squeeze on her daily schedule, she writes, so she's pivoting full-time to teaching and singing.

Noble stressed how much she'll miss the sense of community she felt among her listeners.

"Truly, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you for letting me into your mornings, your routines, your conversations, and your lives," the Detroit native writes. "It has been my pleasure and, even if I didn’t always get it right, I always felt like we were in this together. And I am grateful for that."

You can catch Noble performing Christmas hits this Friday and Saturday at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

In dramatic fashion, Cities 97 announced its not-so-dramatic rebrand as Cities 97.1 earlier this fall. "The on-air changes has left [sic] morning host Greg Thunder without a job," the weirdly phrased press release pointed out. The softly rocking, tamely popping station has not unveiled future plans for its morning programming.

Cities 97.1 ranked as parent company iHeartMedia's fifth-best Twin Cities performer last month, according to the latest Nielsen ratings, and the 12th-best overall. Noble's husband, former Viking Mike "Superstar" Morris, was laid off from sister station KFAN in 2012.