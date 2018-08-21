The Twin Cities radio station (KTCZ-FM) debuted its re-branded name and format on Monday. The softly rocking, tamely popping frequency will henceforth be a softly rocking, tamely popping frequency with a decimal-specific name.

Similar to Cities 97, the brand-new Cities 97.1 promises to play acts like Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, John Mayer, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Adele, and Weezer, according to a press release. In fact, the station played Weezer's cover of Toto hit "Africa" four times between between 11:33 a.m. and 1:21 p.m. on Monday.

Similar to Cities 97, the freshly re-imagined Cities 97.1 will employ DJs Keri Noble (6-10 a.m.), Rich Davis (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), Paul Fletcher (2-7 p.m.), and Mollie Kendrick (7 p.m.-midnight). However, "the on-air changes has left [sic] morning host Greg Thunder without a job," the weirdly phrased press release points out.

Similar to Cities 97, the radically altered Cities 97.1 will get former program director Lauren McLeash into the mix... to record promo bits, Bring Me the News reports.

Unlike Cities 97, the tagline at Cities 97.1 won't be "More Music, More Variety." No, no, no: It's now "Uniquely Twin Cities."

Let's gain even more insight via this quote supplied by Cities 97.1.

"We’re connected to the Twin Cities and we care about our community and the music we play -- we're thrilled to grow and continually evolve with our listeners and fans," says Rich Davis, whose sprawling title is: iHeartMedia/Western Great Lakes Region Director/Top 40 Programming and KTZC and KDWB PD -- whew!

"Born in 1984, reborn in 2018," the station's website now reads. "Recommitting ourselves to the foundation we were built on, music discovery & community involvement. Reflecting what's happening locally & staying connected with our listeners."

Monday's announcement didn't explicitly mention any local artists, events, or outreach... so... stay tuned. Literally.

Cities 97 was parent company iHeartMedia's fourth-best Twin Cities performer last month, according to the latest Nielsen ratings. It came in 11th overall and behind sister stations KDWB (2nd), KOOL 108 (3rd), and K102 (6th).