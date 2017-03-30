Chris Stapleton to stomp his way into the Xcel this October

Gruff, masculine traditionalist Chris Stapleton will bring his “All-American Road Show" to the Xcel Energy Center in October 7. And by then, he’ll have released a follow-up to his critically acclaimed and charttopping debut solo album, Traveller.

Fan club pre-sales begin Tuesday, April 4. Everybody else will have to wait till the following Friday, April 7, to buy their tickets through Ticketmaster.

Stapleton is beloved by “real country” snobs but you shouldn’t hold that against him. Here he is singing the hell out of “Tennessee Whiskey” with some guy named Justin.

There are top-notch openers on this tour too: Brent Cobb, who’s been called “the redneck Paul Simon,” whatever that means (he's short and violates cultural boycotts?), and the great Margo Price, who's also playing First Avenue next week on Saturday, April 8.