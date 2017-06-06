Chris Koza re-emerges as Nobody Kid in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

Minneapolis/St. Paul’s biggest strength as a musical mecca isn't its ability to create great local artists, but its ability to sustain them across multiple projects and genres. If there’s a single musician around town you like, chances are you’ve had opportunities to see them collaborate with totally different people and create totally different sounds.

This week, we see two glimpses of that: Rogue Valley’s eminent frontman Chris Koza takes on a new muse in the form of Nobody Kid, and GRRRL PRTY’s Manchita strikes out on her own, joining a local superproducer. Dip in below.

Nobody Kid -- “First Transmission” (PREMIERE)

After a huge, emotional milestone with his band Rogue Valley in 2016 on Radiate/Dissolve, local songmaker Chris Koza has entered bright, exciting new territory. Wearing a Star Trek visor and singing in big, clear peals over synthesizers, Koza re-emerges as Nobody Kid on his debut single “First Transmission.”

It's a pretty stark departure from both Rogue Valley and Koza's eponymous solo work, but despite the new sounds, his clairvoyant songwriting still shines through on this poppy techno song. Director Kate Casanova beautifully renders a strange new world for Nobody Kid, creating a video that's like an alternate version of the 1980s.

Manchita (ft. Bionik) -- “Cashed”

With Lizzo already a verified megastar and Sophia Eris well into her own transformation, it was only a matter of time until GRRRL PRTY rapper Manchita found her solo voice. The first glimpse into Manchita's moodier, lovelorn side is this Bionik collaboration, “Cashed.”

You may remember Bionik from his empowering, triumphant turn with Lizzo a few months back, but with Manchita, he’s taken on a dreamier sound. On “Cashed,” Manchita evolves as an artist, plumbing greater depths as she recounts the loss and tribulation she's endured to get where she is. Director Maria Juranic aptly channels this mood, framing Manchita gracefully in high contrast and haute couture, clashing with the song’s content while indulging in the possibilities of her newfound persona.

Manchita’s new EP One hits shelves June 9. She’ll celebrate that same night at the Entry with Lady Midnight, Eric Mayson, DJ Keezy, Shannon Blowtorch, and of course, Bionik.

Miles Graves (ft. Destiny Roberts) -- “Nothin' to It”

With his unmistakeable measured baritone, Minneapolis rapper Miles Graves makes an immediate impression. But Graves doesn’t cut a bar until over a minute into his new song “Nothin’ to It,” giving the reins to Destiny Roberts and showing that he can hang with one of the Cities’ hottest up-and-comers.

Introspective Media films the two kicking verses around an apartment, using a single shot to track just how casual it is for both MCs to rip through a track. It’s like an episode of House Hunters where the protagonists are real-as-hell rappers who just want to show you a good time instead of selling you a house. Graves plays the Capri on June 10.

Nomothetic -- “Habitat”

Nomothetic are here to challenge the genre lines between rock and hip-hop. Their seven-piece rap group layers organic flows over hard rock beats. It’s reminiscent of Linkin Park but without all the over-the-top angst. Instead of blind rage, Nomothetic's music is a vehicle for their skill in motormouthed rhyming and philosophical lyricism.

“Habitat” is the band’s first-ever single, and its video is a self-directed, DIY showcase that provides an insight into just how careful a balancing act their quick-trading rap circus is. For a deeper insight, check out their debut EP, Define The Mental.

Lewiee Blaze -- “Hard Work and Dedication”

High School of the Recording Arts and M&A Productions took on a big responsibility when they teamed up to introduce rapper Lewiee Blaze to the world. Through collaborating, they've tried to accurately capture the determination and optimism of Blaze’s debut single, “Hard Work and Dedication,” and the result is a video that makes Blaze look like a superstar as he raps from atop his porch and in the shadow of U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Blaze proves that he is a force to be reckoned with,” Rock the Cause’s Scott Herold says. “He does work full time to support his siblings while going to school and working on his craft.” Herold goes on to call Blaze a “mega-talent,” a compliment that could normally write off as hyperbole. But after viewing the visuals for “Hard Word and Dedication,” it’s a convincing argument.

Dream of seeing your video appear in Local Frames? Email writer Jerard Fagerberg at [email protected]