Well, no need to tinker with the space-time continuum, since the unstoppable Goddess of Pop is returning to Minnesota next year. Cher announced dates for her Here We Go Again tour on Friday, including a May 18 stop at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets ($54.95-$497) go on sale at 10 a.m. on September 14 via the Xcel box office and Live Nation. Citi cardholders are entitled to special pre-sale opportunities beginning September 12.

Cher's first album in five years, Dancing Queen, is due out September 28. A collection of ABBA covers, it follows the 72-year-old diva's appearance in July's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, a blockbuster Hollywood musical about ABBA songs. The supporting tour will get Cher outta Las Vegas, where she's been hunkered down with Classic Cher, her marathon Sin City residency.

Cher is one Tony Award away from the prestigious EGOT club, which includes entertainers who've won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards. She might get her chance as a producer of The Cher Show, a bio-musical that'll hit Broadway this fall (although she's publically slammed it).

Here's Cher taking on a classic ABBA jam via Dancing Queen.