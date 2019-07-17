Check out the 2019 lineup for August Music & Movies at Lake Harriet

They're the video-game-themed protagonists leading the four motion pictures in this year's August Music & Movies, the free concert/film series that'll go down Fridays next month at the Lake Hariet Bandshell in Minneapolis.

We're of course talking about 1993's Super Mario Brothers on August 2 with Afrobeat tooters Black Market Brass; 1984's The Last Starfighter on August 9 with surf-punkers Last Import; 2010's Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World on August 16 with Motion City Soundtrack frontman Justin Courtney Pierre; and 2012's Wreck-It Ralph on August 23 with veteran alt-rockers Porcupine.

Kid-friendly activities kick off at 6:30 p.m., tunes begin at 7, and movies start rolling at dusk. Will non-video-game-themed beer, wine, pop, food, and treats be available at nearby Bread & Pickle? You better believe it.