Check out Minneapolis Parks & Rec's mammoth free concert schedule for summer 2019
Once again this summer, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board is filling our city parks with night after night of free music. We've got the full schedule here.
MAY 27
Music and Movies in the Park Kick-off Event!
Mon. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
MAY 28
612live
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
3 Minutes to Midnight
Tue. 7:30 p.m
Lake Harriet Bandshell
MAY 30
Kinda Fonda Wanda
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Linden Hills Chamber Orchestra
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
MAY 31
Julia Christi Ann at Minnehaha Falls
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
BATO BATO! Breck Marimba Ensemble
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 2
Wenso Ashby
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Minneapolis Police Band
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 3
Theyself
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
Jasper Lepak
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 4
Union Shakedown
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Anna Wilson Jones
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 5
Westwind Swing Band
Wed. 7 p.m
Minnehaha Falls
JUNE 6
Kung Fu Hippies
Thu. 7 p.m
Minnehaha Falls
Robbinsdale City Band
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 7
Rich Mattson and the Northstars
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Postina
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 8
Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 9
Inver Hills Community Band
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Amy & Adams
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 10
FLOWTUS
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
Paul Barry & The Ace Tones
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 11
The Changeups
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Saddle Sores
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 12
Andrew Spreck
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
JUNE 13
Wild Goose Chase Cloggers
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Percolators at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 14
The Big Epic Show
Fri. 10 a.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Famous Volcanoes
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Funktion Junction
Fri. 7:30 p.m
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 15
The Belfast Cowboys
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 16
Cantus
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Tim Patrick & His Blue Eyes Band
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 17
Wendy C. Johnson
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
Minnesota Freedom Band
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 18
Tori Evans
Tue. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park
Fragile Canyons
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet
Tue 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 20
The Stella Loons
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
The Usual Things
Thu. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park
No Limits the B-Side Band
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 21
Rich Lewis Band
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Oklahoma at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 23
Plymouth Concert Band
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 24
Ragged but Right
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
Lila Ammons Jazz Group
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 25
Grateful Red
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Women's Drum Center w/ Taikollaborative
Tue 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 26
River City Jazz Orchestra
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
JUNE 27
Pifano Gogo
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Handsome Midnight
Thu. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park
Sarah Streitz
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 28
John Kerns
Fri. 10 a.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Maria and the Coins
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Minnesota Sinfonia
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JUNE 30
Natania & Ticket to Brasil
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 1
Dan Israel
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
JULY 3
Not Quite Dead
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
JULY 5
Brian Just
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
A Flor de Piel
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 7
Latin Billies
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 8
Papa Bleu & The Fistbump Congress
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
JULY 8
Tony Ortiz and the Guns of Soul
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 9
Matt Hannah
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Medalist Concert Band
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 10
Sonic Love Child
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
JULY 11
Demolition Means Progress
Thu. 6:30 p.m.
Bryant Square Park
Tortuga!
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 12
The OK Factor
Fri. 10 a.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
The West Metro Big Band
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Minnesota Sinfonia
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 14
Tjärnblom
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 15
Tacky Annie
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
Brio Brass
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 16
The Fattenin' Frogs
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Saint Small
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 17
Root River Jam
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
JULY 18
Anna Wilson Jones
Thu. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park
Kashimana
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Marimba Bullies
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Six Still Standing
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 19
Liam Gerard
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 22
Nomothetic
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
Broken Heartland String Band
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 23
Hunker'd Down Blues Band
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Syvers
Tue 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 24
Timbre Junction
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
JULY 25
One Ukulele
Thu. 6:30 p.m.
Bryant Square Park
Anna Stine + Robert Bell Duo
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Tzofim Friendship Caravan
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 26
Siama's Congo Music
Fri. 10 a.m
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Maygen Lacey & The Birdwatchers
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Minnesota Sinfonia
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 28
Sparrows Rising
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 29
Sherwin Linton
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 30
Bluedog
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JULY 31
Eleck Brooks and the Hardway
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
AUGUST 1
Cassandra Cole
Thu. 6:30 p.m.
Bryant Square Park
Mother Banjo
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
The UnderGroove
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 2
Main Street Bayou
Fri. 7 p.m
Minnehaha Falls
AUGUST 3
Pan Handlers Steel Drum Band
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 4
Siama's Congo Music
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Capri Big Band
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Rumble
Sun. 8:35 p.m.
East Phillips Park
AUGUST 5
Matt Jennings
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
AUGUST 6
Wax Lead
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Kenwood Symphony Orchestra
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 8
Percolators
Thu. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park
Handsome Midnight
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
La Danse Fatale
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 9
Shrewd Mammals
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
AUGUST 10
Michael Monroe
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 11
The Chris Holtmeier Trio
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Concrete Surgery
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 12
American Pleasure Dome
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
Prior Lake WindJammer Concert Band
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Instant Family
Mon. 8:30 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
AUGUST 13
Brooke Elizabeth
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Dead Kings of Norway
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 14
Ben Cook-Feltz
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
AUGUST 15
Stephanie Weiland
Thu. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park
Matthew Griswold
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
AUGUST 16
Butch r Baker & The CandleStyx
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
AUGUST 17
Jillian Rae at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 18
The Fairlanes
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Brooklyn Big Band
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 19
Good Diction
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 20
Demolition Means Progress
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Tim Casey & the Martyrs
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 21
Mayhill Blues Band
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
AUGUST 22
The Twins of Franklin
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Tre Aaron
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 23
Louis and Dan & the Invisible Band
Fri. 10 a.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Necessary Diversion
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
AUGUST 24
Lynn O'Brien
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 25
No Man's String Band
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
JazzFly
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 26
Fletcher Magellan
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion
Luke Hendrickson
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 27
The Common Ground Company
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
Prairie Fire Lady Choir
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Life of The Party
Tue. 8 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park
AUGUST 28
Heartfelt
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
AUGUST 29
Lakeville Area Community Band
Thu. 7 p.m
Minnehaha Falls
Luke LeBlanc Trio
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 30
Tre Aaron
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls
Dred I Dread
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
AUGUST 31
Noisy Withdrawal
Sat 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
SEPTEMBER 1
Standing Waves
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell
SEPTEMBER 2
End of Summer Celebration
Mon. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell