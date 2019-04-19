comScore
City Pages

Check out Minneapolis Parks & Rec's mammoth free concert schedule for summer 2019

Friday, April 19, 2019 by Keith Harris in Music
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Lake Harriet Bandshell

Once again this summer, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board is filling our city parks with night after night of free music. We've got the full schedule here.

MAY 27

Music and Movies in the Park Kick-off Event!
Mon. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

MAY 28

612live
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

3 Minutes to Midnight
Tue. 7:30 p.m
Lake Harriet Bandshell

MAY 30

Kinda Fonda Wanda
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Linden Hills Chamber Orchestra
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

MAY 31

Julia Christi Ann at Minnehaha Falls
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

BATO BATO! Breck Marimba Ensemble
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 2

Wenso Ashby
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Police Band
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 3

Theyself
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

Jasper Lepak
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 4

Union Shakedown
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Anna Wilson Jones
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 5

Westwind Swing Band
Wed. 7 p.m
Minnehaha Falls

JUNE 6

Kung Fu Hippies
Thu. 7 p.m
Minnehaha Falls

Robbinsdale City Band
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 7

Rich Mattson and the Northstars
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Postina
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 8

Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 9

Inver Hills Community Band
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Amy & Adams
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 10

FLOWTUS
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

Paul Barry & The Ace Tones
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 11

The Changeups
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Saddle Sores
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 12

Andrew Spreck
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

JUNE 13

Wild Goose Chase Cloggers
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Percolators at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 14

The Big Epic Show
Fri. 10 a.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Famous Volcanoes
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Funktion Junction
Fri. 7:30 p.m
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 15

The Belfast Cowboys
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 16

Cantus
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Tim Patrick & His Blue Eyes Band
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 17

Wendy C. Johnson
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

Minnesota Freedom Band
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 18

Tori Evans
Tue. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park

Fragile Canyons
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet
Tue 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 20

The Stella Loons
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

The Usual Things
Thu. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park

No Limits the B-Side Band
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 21

Rich Lewis Band
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Oklahoma at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 23

Plymouth Concert Band
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 24

Ragged but Right
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

Lila Ammons Jazz Group
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 25

Grateful Red
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Women's Drum Center w/ Taikollaborative
Tue 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 26

River City Jazz Orchestra
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

JUNE 27

Pifano Gogo
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Handsome Midnight
Thu. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park

Sarah Streitz
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 28

John Kerns
Fri. 10 a.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Maria and the Coins
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Minnesota Sinfonia
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JUNE 30

Natania & Ticket to Brasil
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 1

Dan Israel
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

JULY 3

Not Quite Dead
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

JULY 5

Brian Just
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

A Flor de Piel
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 7

Latin Billies
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 8

Papa Bleu & The Fistbump Congress
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

JULY 8

Tony Ortiz and the Guns of Soul
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 9

Matt Hannah
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Medalist Concert Band
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 10

Sonic Love Child
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

JULY 11

Demolition Means Progress
Thu. 6:30 p.m.
Bryant Square Park

Tortuga!
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 12

The OK Factor
Fri. 10 a.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

The West Metro Big Band
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Minnesota Sinfonia
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 14

Tjärnblom
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 15

Tacky Annie
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

Brio Brass
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 16

The Fattenin' Frogs
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Saint Small
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 17

Root River Jam
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

JULY 18

Anna Wilson Jones
Thu. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park

Kashimana
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Marimba Bullies
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Six Still Standing
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 19

Liam Gerard
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 22

Nomothetic
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

Broken Heartland String Band
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 23

Hunker'd Down Blues Band
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Syvers
Tue 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 24

Timbre Junction
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

JULY 25

One Ukulele
Thu. 6:30 p.m.
Bryant Square Park

Anna Stine + Robert Bell Duo
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Tzofim Friendship Caravan
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 26

Siama's Congo Music
Fri. 10 a.m
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Maygen Lacey & The Birdwatchers
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Minnesota Sinfonia
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 28

Sparrows Rising
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 29

Sherwin Linton
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 30

Bluedog
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JULY 31

Eleck Brooks and the Hardway
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

AUGUST 1

Cassandra Cole
Thu. 6:30 p.m.
Bryant Square Park

Mother Banjo
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

The UnderGroove
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 2

Main Street Bayou
Fri. 7 p.m
Minnehaha Falls

AUGUST 3

Pan Handlers Steel Drum Band
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 4

Siama's Congo Music
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Capri Big Band
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Rumble
Sun. 8:35 p.m.
East Phillips Park

AUGUST 5

Matt Jennings
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

AUGUST 6

Wax Lead
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 8

Percolators
Thu. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park

Handsome Midnight
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

La Danse Fatale
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 9

Shrewd Mammals
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

AUGUST 10

Michael Monroe
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 11

The Chris Holtmeier Trio
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Concrete Surgery
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 12

American Pleasure Dome
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

Prior Lake WindJammer Concert Band
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Instant Family
Mon. 8:30 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

AUGUST 13

Brooke Elizabeth
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Dead Kings of Norway
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 14

Ben Cook-Feltz
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

AUGUST 15

Stephanie Weiland
Thu. 7 p.m.
Bryant Square Park

Matthew Griswold
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

AUGUST 16

Butch r Baker & The CandleStyx
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

AUGUST 17

Jillian Rae at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 18

The Fairlanes
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Brooklyn Big Band
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 19

Good Diction
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 20

Demolition Means Progress
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Tim Casey & the Martyrs
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 21

Mayhill Blues Band
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

AUGUST 22

The Twins of Franklin
Thu. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Tre Aaron
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 23

Louis and Dan & the Invisible Band
Fri. 10 a.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Necessary Diversion
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

AUGUST 24

Lynn O'Brien
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 25

No Man's String Band
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

JazzFly
Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 26

Fletcher Magellan
Mon. 7 p.m.
Nicollet Island Pavilion

Luke Hendrickson
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 27

The Common Ground Company
Tue. 7 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

Prairie Fire Lady Choir
Tue. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Life of The Party
Tue. 8 p.m.
Father Hennepin Park

AUGUST 28

Heartfelt
Wed. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

AUGUST 29

Lakeville Area Community Band
Thu. 7 p.m
Minnehaha Falls

Luke LeBlanc Trio
Thu. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 30

Tre Aaron
Fri. 7 p.m.
Minnehaha Falls

Dred I Dread
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

AUGUST 31

Noisy Withdrawal
Sat 7:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

SEPTEMBER 1

Standing Waves
Sun. 2 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

SEPTEMBER 2

End of Summer Celebration
Mon. 5:30 p.m.
Lake Harriet Bandshell

Comments

More from Music