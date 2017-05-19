Chastity Brown's 'Silhouette of Sirens' and 9 other new releases you should know about

Chastity Brown – 'Silhouette of Sirens'

With her fifth studio album, the Minneapolis singer-songwriter, already acclaimed at home for her incisive lyrics and unique take on Americana, is receiving increased national attention.

The Como Mamas – 'Move Upstairs'

Powerful Mississippi gospel trio backed by the Daptone Records house band, the same Brooklyn musicians who aided Sharon Jones' rise to fame.



Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G. – 'The King & I'

The R&B star sort-of reunites with her late husband, singing over newly produced tracks that incorporate unreleased Biggie raps.

Jlin – 'Black Origami'

Jerilynn Patton is a Gary, Indiana, steel mill worker whose take on the frantic sound of the Chicago electronic dance music style called footwork is emotionally rich and sonically complex.

Linkin Park – 'One More Light'

Onetime nu-metal titans overhaul their sound to adjust to the pop landscape but also bring in guest rapper Pusha T and U.K. grime star Stormzy to rough things up.



Low Cut Connie – 'Dirty Pictures (Part 1)'

Too irreverent to be pegged as mere revivalists, these Philly rock 'n' rollers grease up the old-time music they love and add snappy lyrics to boot.



The Mountain Goats – 'Goths'

Lyrical master John Darnielle focuses his perceptive empathy on the often-teased darksider subculture, ending with a hat tip to gloomy '80s Brits Gene Love Jezebel every music fan over 40 needs to hear posthaste.



Rascal Flatts – 'Back to Us'

You want slick country-pop? These smoothies were already at it back when Florida Georgia Line still though girls had cooties.



Snoop Dogg – 'Neva Left'

After dabbling in other styles ('sup, Snoop Lion?), the gangsta elder touts this as a recommitment to rap, sharing the mic with guests of all ages, from Wiz Khalifa to Too $hort.



Oumou Sangaré – 'Mogoya'

The first new album in eight years from the queen of Malian music, offers a warm, bracing spin on the traditional sounds of the Wassoulou region.