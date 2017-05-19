Chastity Brown's 'Silhouette of Sirens' and 9 other new releases you should know about
Every Friday, several umptillion hours of new music appear, and nobody knows where to start listening. To make the process easier, we've picked 10 new albums tyou should know about that came out today, from certain best-sellers to smaller releases you might otherwise overlook.
Chastity Brown – 'Silhouette of Sirens'
With her fifth studio album, the Minneapolis singer-songwriter, already acclaimed at home for her incisive lyrics and unique take on Americana, is receiving increased national attention.
The Como Mamas – 'Move Upstairs'
Powerful Mississippi gospel trio backed by the Daptone Records house band, the same Brooklyn musicians who aided Sharon Jones' rise to fame.
Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G. – 'The King & I'
The R&B star sort-of reunites with her late husband, singing over newly produced tracks that incorporate unreleased Biggie raps.
Jlin – 'Black Origami'
Jerilynn Patton is a Gary, Indiana, steel mill worker whose take on the frantic sound of the Chicago electronic dance music style called footwork is emotionally rich and sonically complex.
Linkin Park – 'One More Light'
Onetime nu-metal titans overhaul their sound to adjust to the pop landscape but also bring in guest rapper Pusha T and U.K. grime star Stormzy to rough things up.
Low Cut Connie – 'Dirty Pictures (Part 1)'
Too irreverent to be pegged as mere revivalists, these Philly rock 'n' rollers grease up the old-time music they love and add snappy lyrics to boot.
The Mountain Goats – 'Goths'
Lyrical master John Darnielle focuses his perceptive empathy on the often-teased darksider subculture, ending with a hat tip to gloomy '80s Brits Gene Love Jezebel every music fan over 40 needs to hear posthaste.
Rascal Flatts – 'Back to Us'
You want slick country-pop? These smoothies were already at it back when Florida Georgia Line still though girls had cooties.
Snoop Dogg – 'Neva Left'
After dabbling in other styles ('sup, Snoop Lion?), the gangsta elder touts this as a recommitment to rap, sharing the mic with guests of all ages, from Wiz Khalifa to Too $hort.
Oumou Sangaré – 'Mogoya'
The first new album in eight years from the queen of Malian music, offers a warm, bracing spin on the traditional sounds of the Wassoulou region.
