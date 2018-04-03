Chase scenes and suicidal thoughts in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

That overused phrase has been kicking around for decades, invoked for various purposes. As cliché as it is, though, the expression contains a lot of wisdom for Twin Cities musicians.

At many points in your early career, you will be called local. You’ll see it in tweets, in press releases, even in this column. And while “local” is a helpful descriptor for the audience, you can never let that be how you define yourself. You need to think on a global scale—or local is all you’ll ever be.

Ginstrings—“Searching for Anne Marie”

Introducing Ginstrings , a Minnesota band composed of 33 strings and four voices melting together into down-home harmonies. Ginstrings won the 2016 NW String Summit Band Competition, joining the ranks of fellow winners Pert Near Sandstone and the Lil’ Smokies, and now the seven-piece is releasing their first video, for “Searching for Anne Marie,” from their late-2017 debut Don’t Leave Flowers. The video follows the band’s lonely search for a lost love that ultimately comes to a hopeful—and creatively fertile—end.

Polygon Peach—“Tossin & Turnin”

Unrest is a near universal feeling. Latching their dread-inducing industrial guitar licks to a chase scene through the underbelly of St. Paul, Polygon Peach tap into this universality in their new video for “Tossin & Turnin,” directed by the band and Natural Media, and inspired by the 1972 blaxploitation flick Super Fly. Polygon Peach will release their new album, The Blue Palace, later this summer; they play Caydence Records & Coffee in St. Paul on Friday.

Double Grave—“Laetitia”

Minneapolis indie rock band Double Grave will release their new EP Empty Hands on April 27, following their 2017 LP New Year’s Daydream exactly a year to the day. The debut was meant to capture the sound of Minneapolis in winter, but if “Laetitia” is any indication, Empty Hands will strive for spring. In the video, directed by Adam Loomis, the band splashes around in a lake while pastel colors spread across the screen. And just like a Minnesota spring, it’s over too soon. The video premiered in Post-Trash last week.

Kashy—“Fever”

Mill City Collective rapper Kashy takes his music to a more deeply personal level with the new video for “Fever.” The song expresses the dangerous thoughts that plague people with depression, following Kashy’s 2017 video “Suicide.” Kashy’s introspective turn has been an incredible step forward for the North Dakota rhymer, who has come into his own as he’s plumbed deeper into his inner darkness.

Luke Spehar—About the Pilgrim (PREMIERE)

Get to know spiritual singer-songwriter Luke Spehar in this new mini-doc, which chronicles the St. Paul native’s journey through adulthood, marriage, and fatherhood, resulting in his new album, The Pilgrim. Throughout the two-and-a-half-minute feature, Spehar speaks frankly about his faith and about trying to keep this album close to his heart and soul. The only thing the clip lacks is his music, but you can hear that Thursday at Bryant-Lake Bowl and April 20 at the O’Shaughnessy Auditorium.

