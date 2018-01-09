The Chanhassen City Council unanimously green-lit an ordinance Monday that allows alcohol to be served at Prince's former studio/concert/living space from Jan. 29 through Feb. 5, aka the day after Super Bowl Sunday in Minneapolis. A maximum of 1,000 nightly guests will be able to imbibe at various Paisley events between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. during those dates, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the city of Chanhassen. Graceland Holdings, which operates Paisley as a Prince-themed museum, applied for the permit last November.

Now, the unavoidable question: Is this what Prince would have wanted? The late superstar, a devout Jehovah's Witness, didn't permit alcohol at Paisley, but city officials aren't concerned about that.

"Let's be clear, the City Council has the responsibility to make the best decision for the city of Chanhassen," Mayor Denny Laufenburger told MPR last fall. "We're concerned about public safety. We're concerned about responsible distribution of alcohol. We're concerned about Paisley Park respecting the ordinance that is in place."

Some devoted Prince fans remain concerned. Bloomington's Purple Outcry, a group dedicated to "the preservation and protection of the musical legacy of Prince Rogers Nelson," opposed the sale of alcohol at Paisley.

We asked Paisley PR reps about how the ordinance might run counter to Prince's wishes, but did not immediately hear back.

Paisley Park is part of the very unsettled Prince estate. Regular tours run $38.50-$160 (there's also a lot of merch for sale).

