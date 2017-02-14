Chance the Rapper -- ya know, the Grammys' Best New Artist -- is coming to St. Paul

That'd be exploding hip-hop star Chance the Rapper, and he's ready to capitalize on the Grammy spotlight. The Chicago MC announced a new tour Tuesday, and it's scheduled to hit St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on May 12.

Tickets -- $39.50-$79.50 -- go on sale Tuesday at 6 p.m. via the venue box office and Ticketmaster.

“This is the exact opposite of a garden,” Chance rightly told the crowd at last year's relocated Rock the Garden. His energized and soulful set showcased material from 2016's Coloring Book mixtape, which became the first streaming-only album to ever win a Grammy. In total, Chance took home three trophies on Sunday -- Best New Artist, Best Rap Album (Coloring Book), Best Rap Performance ("No Problem” feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz).

Have to miss your chance to see Chance in St. Paul? Well, you'll get a second chance June 16-17 at Justin "Bon Iver" Vernon's third annual Eaux Claires festival.

