Chance the Rapper, Wilco, Paul Simon to play Eaux Claires? That's sure how it looks

The official lineup announcement is set for tomorrow at noon, but in the biggest leak since the Times reported that our new prez's aides can't find the light switches or door handles in the White House, Stereogum located a tweet from Madison promoter This Means War revealing a photo that appears to list the acts performing at this year's festival.

Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner sure have been curating up a storm over in Wisconsin. Hip-hop fans get both Chance the Rapper and Danny Brown. Singer-songwriter fans get both Paul Simon and John Prine. And Jeff Tweedy fans get both Wilco and Tweedy.

If you don't feel like squinting, here are all the acts typed out legibly and alphabetically:



The Autumn Defense

Big Red Machine

Bon Iver Presents John Prine and The American Songbook

Chance the Rapper

Collections of Colonies of Bees

Cup

Danny Brown

Feist

Francis and the Lights

Happy Apple

Julieta Venegas

Mountain Man

Mouse On Mars

Music for the Long Emergency

Paul Simon with yMusic

Perfume Genius

Quindar

S. Carey & Glenn Kotche

Spank Rock

S-T-A-R-G-A-Z-E

Sylan Esso

This is the Kit

Tweedy

Velvet Negroni

Wilco

Zebulon Pike



The Eaux Claires Festival takes place June 16-17 in (of course) Eau Claire, Wisconsin. More info here.