Chance the Rapper, Wilco, Paul Simon to play Eaux Claires? That's sure how it looks
Well, the cat is out of the bag -- and by "cat" we mean "the 2017 Eaux Claires lineup," and by "bag" we mean, um, the internet, maybe?
The official lineup announcement is set for tomorrow at noon, but in the biggest leak since the Times reported that our new prez's aides can't find the light switches or door handles in the White House, Stereogum located a tweet from Madison promoter This Means War revealing a photo that appears to list the acts performing at this year's festival.
#EauxClaires #Troix pic.twitter.com/XHCNQF1eiW— This Means War (@ThisMeansWarWI) February 8, 2017
Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner sure have been curating up a storm over in Wisconsin. Hip-hop fans get both Chance the Rapper and Danny Brown. Singer-songwriter fans get both Paul Simon and John Prine. And Jeff Tweedy fans get both Wilco and Tweedy.
If you don't feel like squinting, here are all the acts typed out legibly and alphabetically:
The Autumn Defense
Big Red Machine
Bon Iver Presents John Prine and The American Songbook
Chance the Rapper
Collections of Colonies of Bees
Cup
Danny Brown
Feist
Francis and the Lights
Happy Apple
Julieta Venegas
Mountain Man
Mouse On Mars
Music for the Long Emergency
Paul Simon with yMusic
Perfume Genius
Quindar
S. Carey & Glenn Kotche
Spank Rock
S-T-A-R-G-A-Z-E
Sylan Esso
This is the Kit
Tweedy
Velvet Negroni
Wilco
Zebulon Pike
The Eaux Claires Festival takes place June 16-17 in (of course) Eau Claire, Wisconsin. More info here.
