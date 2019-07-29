Chance the Rapper coming to Xcel Energy the Center in October

OK, let’s stick to facts. Chance the Rapper. Xcel Energy Center. Tuesday, October 29. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. at the Xcel box office or online at Ticketmaster.

Last Friday, Chance dropped his “debut” album, The Big Day, which also happens to be his sixth album. That’s because his previous albums were classified as “mixtapes.” Confused? Probably not as much as Randy Newman was to find himself on the album’s crazy guest list.

Critics are divided over the new album, as critics will be. Sounded great on my JBL Clip while I was biking to the Cardi show on Saturday, but I gotta listen a couple more times before I’m ready to give my professional opinion. I will say that Chance put on a great show at the Xcel in 2017. In fact, I did say that.

Also, I wonder what this kid is up to today.

Here are all the tour dates:

September 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

September 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

September 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

September 24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 2 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 3 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden|

October 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

October 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

October 22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

October 26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 27 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

October 29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

November 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 4 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 7 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

November 8 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

November 10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop