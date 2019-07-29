Chance the Rapper coming to Xcel Energy the Center in October
If you were hoping to see a big rap show this fall, here’s your chance… er, I mean, this your big day... no, wait, isn’t there any uncorny way to say this?
OK, let’s stick to facts. Chance the Rapper. Xcel Energy Center. Tuesday, October 29. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. at the Xcel box office or online at Ticketmaster.
Last Friday, Chance dropped his “debut” album, The Big Day, which also happens to be his sixth album. That’s because his previous albums were classified as “mixtapes.” Confused? Probably not as much as Randy Newman was to find himself on the album’s crazy guest list.
Critics are divided over the new album, as critics will be. Sounded great on my JBL Clip while I was biking to the Cardi show on Saturday, but I gotta listen a couple more times before I’m ready to give my professional opinion. I will say that Chance put on a great show at the Xcel in 2017. In fact, I did say that.
Also, I wonder what this kid is up to today.
Here are all the tour dates:
September 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
September 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
September 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
September 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
September 24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 2 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 3 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden|
October 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
October 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
October 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
October 22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
October 26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 27 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
October 29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
November 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
November 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 4 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 7 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
November 8 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
November 10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop