Chad Hanks — co-founder of Minneapolis nu-metal band American Head Charge — dies at 46

Hanks was reportedly battling a terminal illness.

AHC guitarist Ted Hallows eulogized his bandmate via Facebook:

"Rest In Peace my friend. You will be missed and your music will live on forever. Thank you for making me a better guitarist and thank you for all the great memories we shared together. Love you man and won't ever forget you. RIP Chad."

Vocalist Cameron Heacock, who co-founded AHC with Hanks in 1996, posted what appears to be a bedside goodbye:

American Head Charge emerged as major players from the late '90s nu-metal boom. The success of their 1999 indie debut, Trepanation, caught the ear of mega-producer Rick Rubin, who signed the band to his American Recordings label.

If we're to believe Wikipedia, the following badass/accurate burn was included in the liner notes to Trepanation:

"No Thanks To: Any Minneapolis local music publications (you know who you are...) that have ignored and/or continue to ignore the hardcore/industrial/rapcore scene. Take your Replacements memories and shove them up your collective asses."

Without the help of local music writers, American Head Charge spent its heyday touring the world alongside heavyweight radio-rockers like Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, and Metallica.

AHC guitarist Bryan Ottoson died of a drug overdose in 2005. He was 27. The band broke up four years later, but reformed in 2011. AHC's fourth and latest full-length, Tango Umbrella, dropped last year.

A benefit/memoiral show honoring Hanks is set for November 26 at First Avenue in Minneapolis. Here's Hanks rocking with American Head Charge in 2012: