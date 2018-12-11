Caught feelings, horny sojourns, and too much static in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day can seem to stretch on, digging in their heels to prevent the current year from reaching its end. This holiday vacuum can make you feel like you’re treading water waiting for the inevitable.

But don’t let the holidays be upon you. Be upon them. Don’t let the collective Yuletide slump capture you. There’s still plenty of time to absorb new, exciting music before that dumbass New Year’s baby rears his curlicued head. There’s also one more week of Local Frames, so don’t neglect my inbox if you’re still out here grinding.

Rob-1 ft. Oz the Wiz – “Some Sorta Way”

Cedar-Riverside product Rob-1 comes in a burst of Auto-Tune on his new single for “Some Sorta Way.” To be totally clear, it’s local singer Oz the Wiz who provides the distorted vocals, filling the chorus of “Some Sorta Way”’ with a disorientingly blithe repeat to drive home the song’s feelings of elation and surrender in the face of a promising new love. The video is directed by Jake Handegard of Morningside Films.

The Persian Leaps – “Time Slips”

It’s been two months since St. Paul pop-rock band the Persian Leaps released their latest EP Pop That Goes Crunch, but their resplendent demeanor is undiminished. Directed by Rouse Productions, “Time Slips” follows a love-scorned man as he traverses the wilderness to reclaim his beloved. The video is a rough-cut reminder that sometimes you gotta keep just pluggin’ on.

Yevrah – “Tune”

At Local Frames, we mostly know Destiny Roberts for her soulful raps, but the local musician is also an accomplished photographer and videographer under the name DnM Creations. Her latest video features Yevrah , a hugely talented 20-year-old Minnesota rapper. In Yevrah’s new video for “Tune,” the young rapper swims through a sea of static, perhaps commenting on the difficulty of breaking into an already crowded music scene. Ultimately, the vibe-heavy musician cracks through, walking away in triumph.

Reed Benjamin – “Premonition”

Word up to producer Profresher for setting up Reed Benjamin with an intimidating beat for his new song “Premonition.” Profresh’s sizzling beat drives Benjamin through the song. As the rapper turns phrases into punchlines into TED Talk insights, the beat is right there, evolving with him in whirring punches. Director Eirik N. O'Keefe Bratli of Bratlia Productions does right by Benjamin, letting him take center stage in the song’s video, holding court and bringing you face-first into his words.

GP Jacob ft. Scoundrel Spence – “1 White Rose”

Director Jake Handegard returns to Local Frames for the second time this week as the maestro behind GP Jacob ’s pensive new song “1 White Rose.” Joining up with brother Scoundrel Spence, Jacob urges us to wake up and realize who’s taking power in America today. The brothers and Off 10 collaborators choose to deliver the message in tightly syncopated rhymes, with Handegard doing his civic duty by framing the two rappers like they’re parking lot prophets.