The Bronx rapper is capable of making a wide array of funny noises and discoursing on Obamacare, which was passed, per Cardi, “so your grandma could check her blood pressure, and you bitches could go check your pussies at the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem.”

She can make late night talk shows watchable and she almost made a Maroon 5 song listenable. And now she’s coming to the Target Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, and’ll cost you somewhere between $49.50 and $125. New Orleans rapper Kevin Gates and “ICY GRL” rapper Saweetie will open. You can find more info on the Target Center's site.

You’ll recall that when Cardi came to town about a year ago, she drew some ill will after there was confusion over whether she was going to perform at certain pricey Super Bowl parties or simply “appear” there. (A tangential reminder that it is never a crime to disappoint the wealthy or offer them as little in exchange for their surplus cash as you can.)

After the Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider covered the brouhaha, she told him to “suck my dick” on Instagram. Here at City Pages, we are Cardi B and Chris R fans, and I am hereby offering my services to broker a peace summit.

Here’s a 10-minute compilation of Cardi Instagram moments to keep you occupied while you’re shopping for tickets.