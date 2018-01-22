Caitlyn Smith and 6 other concerts you shouldn't miss this week: Jan. 22-25

This is the last full week we get Minneapolis to ourselves before Super Bowl craziness engulfs us. The free Jam-Lewis-organized concerts on Nicollet Mall, the pricey Armory glitzkriegs, the megapop celeb-fests at Mystic Lake—it might get a little overwhelming. So try to sneak in a regular-sized show or two while you still can.

Monday 1.22

Joey Van Phillips @ Icehouse

Drummer Joey Van Phillips just completed a new rap-inflected disc, “Punch Bowl,” featuring members of Doomtree and Open Mike Eagle; now he heads in a more overtly jazz direction with a pair of bands. The first, Really Big Shoe, features a bassist and two saxophonists. The second is a trio with Nathan Hanson on reeds and Happy Apple’s Erik Fratzke on bass. 9:30 p.m. $8. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Roberta Gambarini with Cyrus Chestnut @ Dakota

Almost exactly a year ago, Italian vocalist Roberta Gambarini played the Dakota with top-shelf trumpeter Roy Hargrove. This time out, she’ll be accompanied by another buoyant yet soulful hard bopper: gospel-inflected pianist Cyrus Chestnut, accompanied by his trio. Even paired with those heavy hitters, though, Gambarini is sharp enough to set and shape the mood with a voice that is equal parts agile and sublime. 21+ 7 p.m. $25-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Cactus Blossoms @ Turf Club

Page Burkum and Jack Torrey enter week three of their Turf residency, and unlike most of January’s music residencies, which are winding down this week, the rootsy, harmonizing bros still have one more show left after this. This time ‘round, their guests will be old-timey revivalists the Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers and the theatrical multimedia outfit Ang & the Ranch Hands. 21+. 7 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Tuesday 1.23

Blinds @ 7th St Entry

With two EPs under their belts, including last year’s Some Thing for No Thing, hooky garage rockers Blinds are all snarl and strut on their new single “Wondr,” with frontman Case Shannon down on “hands and knees” to rhyme with “puh-puh-puh-puh-puh-puh-puh-puh-please.” At least I think that’s the right amount of “puh”s. With Narco States and Lazy Scorsese. 18+. 7 p.m. $5. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Wednesday 1.24

Børns @ Palace Theatre

If you ever suspected that Garrett Borns’ florid, gender-blurred vocals and spare yet grand electronic sensuality might give him a shot with Lana Del Rey fans—well, we’re about to find out. LDR duets on “God Save Our Young Blood,” the latest single from Børns’ new album, Blue Madonna, and she sings backup on the title track as well. With Charlotte Cardin and Mikky Ekko. All ages. 6 p.m. $20. 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Jeremy Messersmith @ Icehouse

This is the end. Dubbed “The Full Monty,” Messersmith’s fourth and final show at Icehouse this month features opening performances from versatile scene veteran Sarah White and 2017 Picked to Click runners up 4th Curtis, then a full-band set from the man of the hour. 21+. 8:30 p.m. $16/$20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Thursday 1.25

Caitlyn Smith @ Turf Club

Raised in Cannon Falls, this Nashville-based pop-rocker has become one of Music City’s premier writers, penning songs for artists ranging from Kenny Rogers to Meghan Trainor, who hit the top 10 with the Smith co-write “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.” Though Smith has vented her frustrations with industry politics on her own recordings “This Town Is Killing Me” and the title track of her new album, Starfire (released last week), she’s currently primed for a full-on solo breakthrough. 21+. 7 p.m. $19.50. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

