Or maybe St. Paul just can’t get enough of Bruno Mars. Either way, the glitzy retro charmer announced today that he will return to the Xcel on September 11, which will be his fourth show at the arena in five years. (He was there most recently last August.)

Tickets range from $59.50 to $175 and will available at the Xcel Energy box office or via Ticketmaster at noon on Friday, Feb. 16.

Mars, whose recent Grammy sweep means he has now won approximately 40 percent of all music awards ever,* announced that St. Paul would be among the cities he’d visit on the final leg of his 24K Magic World Tour a little over a week ago on Twitter. But he withheld the actual concert date, leaving fans in suspense.

Bruno’s guest on this leg is rap success story Cardi B, who recently appeared on a remix of Mars’ “Finesse.” Cardi will presumably be performing, and not just making a public appearance as she did in Minneapolis during Super Bowl Week.

* This is not true, but I did say “approximately.”

Bruno Mars Tour Dates

September 7 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 8 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 15 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 22 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 23 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 27 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 1 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 2 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 7 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 11 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 15 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 20 - Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas

October 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center