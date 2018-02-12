Bruno Mars returns to the Xcel this September, with Cardi B this time
Bruno Mars just can’t get enough of St. Paul.
Or maybe St. Paul just can’t get enough of Bruno Mars. Either way, the glitzy retro charmer announced today that he will return to the Xcel on September 11, which will be his fourth show at the arena in five years. (He was there most recently last August.)
Tickets range from $59.50 to $175 and will available at the Xcel Energy box office or via Ticketmaster at noon on Friday, Feb. 16.
Mars, whose recent Grammy sweep means he has now won approximately 40 percent of all music awards ever,* announced that St. Paul would be among the cities he’d visit on the final leg of his 24K Magic World Tour a little over a week ago on Twitter. But he withheld the actual concert date, leaving fans in suspense.
Bruno’s guest on this leg is rap success story Cardi B, who recently appeared on a remix of Mars’ “Finesse.” Cardi will presumably be performing, and not just making a public appearance as she did in Minneapolis during Super Bowl Week.
* This is not true, but I did say “approximately.”
Bruno Mars Tour Dates
September 7 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 8 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 15 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 22 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 23 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 27 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 1 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 2 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 7 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 11 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 15 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 20 - Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas
October 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
October 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
October 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
October 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center