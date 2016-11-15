Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour coming to St. Paul

The tour name may not be inspired (Stevie Nicks is currently on her 24 Karat Gold Tour, scheduled to hit Xcel on December 6), but it's certainly massive in scope. The four-time Grammy winner's 85-show global trek extends from March through November, hitting the U.K., U.S., and Canada.

Tickets to the Minnesota stop -- $47-$122.50 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. November 21 via the Xcel box office and Ticketmaster.

Mars' forthcoming 24K Magic, due out November 18, is the titular inspiration for the tour. It's the Hawaii-born throwback pop/R&B/funk showman's first album in four years. Not much is known about the LP other than the fact Mark Ronson, with whom Mars made 2014 mega-hit "Uptown Funk," handled some of the production. That duo caught some heat last month when '80s funk group Collage sued them, claiming elements of "Uptown Funk" were lifted from their 1983 song "Young Girls."

Mars performed the 24K Magic title track on Saturday Night Live in October (you can watch that performance below). The 31-year-old singer performed during the Super Bowl halftime show in February, and he was recently chosen to "curate" the upcoming Super Bowl. Mars graces the cover of this month's Rolling Stone, his second such appearance puffing a heater on that magazine.