Brands get beers: Surly, Fulton create special brews for First Ave, Game Informer

Those screaming hashtags (roughly) approximate collab efforts unveiled Wednesday by four beloved Minneapolis brands: Surly Brewing Co. announced its First Avenue-themed beer, dubbed +1 Golden Ale, and Fulton Beer debuted its Game Informer-inspired beer, a repackaged edition of its 300 Mosaic IPA.

Surly's +1 -- a drinkable, light-bodied, low-ABV ale -- celebrates First Ave, the legendary downtown rock 'n' roll club. "We wanted to make the kind of beer we like to drink at a Mainroom or Entry show," Surly head brewer Ben Smith explains in a press release. And that's exactly what he did!

+1 will be available exclusively at First Ave venues (Turf Club, 7th St. Entry, Palace Theatre, Depot Tavern) from March 22 through April 1. Three concert release parties are on the books: Sick of It All, March 22 at the Entry; the Black Angels with Black Lips, March 23 at First Avenue; and the Last Revel, March 24 at the Turf. The limited-run brew will hit liquor store shelves as four-pack tallboys on April 2.

Fulton's 300 Mosaic IPA -- a celebrated West Coast IPA that packs a 7 percent ABV wallop -- honors Game Informer, the sneakily massive video game magazine that's about to drop its 300th issue. As you'll notice in the above photo, the re-labeled 300 cribs Game Informer's cover logo typeface.

Game Informer will ring in the big 3-0-0 at Fulton's North Loop taproom/brewery on Saturday, complete with video game chatter and gaming activities; click here for more info. Six-packs sporting the Game Informer packaging are arriving in liquor stores today, Fulton PR rep Tucker Gerrick tells City Pages.

You might be asking yourself: Just how beloved are these beloved brands, City Pages? Glad you asked!

First Ave and its outposts claimed the top four sports in our recent ranking of Twin Cities concert venues. We wrote glowingly of Game Informer just the other day. The massive growth of Surly and Fulton is detailed in our examination of whether Minnesota is brewing a craft-beer bubble (spoiler: it's not).