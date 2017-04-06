Brandi Carlile, Walk the Moon headline Basilica Block Party

Now, many hours (days? years?) later, we are so much older and, yes, so much wiser. Or at least we know that Brandi Carlile and Walk the Moon are headlining the two-day event in July.

OK, the announcement really only lasted three hours, but still, [bad stand-up comic voice] what is with these drawn-out concert lineup “roll outs”? [Sorry about that. Back to normal voice.] Seriously, does everything have to be a big, prolonged event? And aren’t you glad there are still wonderful websites like this to just give patient folks like yourself the information without the hoopla? (Bad jokes, yes. Hoopla, no.)

Pre-sale tickets ($50 single-night/$90 two-night for general admission) are available tomorrow at 10 a.m. for Cities 97 Frequent Listener Club members and past ticket purchasers. The rest of y'all will have to wait till 10 a.m. Saturday to get your tix: $55 single-night/$100 two-night. If general admission's not how you roll, there are all sorts of fancy options to look into here.

Carlile headlines the main stage (named for a chain of haircutteries) on July 7, and her emotive alt-folk is a great choice for the event, even if The Firewatcher's Daughter is two years old now. Plus she performed the voice of God in a recent Old 97's song, so she’s got the religion thing going on.

Walk the Moon, whose Cities 97-riffic modern rock hit “Shut Up and Dance” you may recall, will headline the bang-trim stage on July 8. Several of its members were not even born when the lineup announcement began. Apparently they would like to be called WALK THE MOON but official City Pages Music policy is not to cater to musicians’ typographical whims, even if they are from Cincinnati.

And here’s some good news for people who don’t feel like driving to Moorhead. The Shins, whose only other scheduled Minnesota gig this year is at the Bluestem Ampitheater way out on the western border on May 21, will headline the second stage, named for some health insurance company, on Friday. Their new record, Heartworms, is great, and I wrote about it here.

Headlining that same stage on Saturday is Awolnation, another band who mistakenly believe I'm going to type their name in all caps. They're best known for "that 'blame it on my ADD' song." (It's called “Sail,” people. Jeez.) I think there was once a So You Think You Can Dance routine set to Awolnation? Oh yes, there was.

And finally, local faves Night Moves and Nooky Jones will headline the (heh heh, sure I’ll mention this one) Star Tribune stage on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Here’s the complete lineup, with proper stage names and no snark:

Friday, July 7

Great Clips Stage

Brandi Carlile

Needtobreathe

John Paul White

PreferredOne Stage

The Shins

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Cobi



Star Tribune Stage

Night Moves

Jaedyn James & the Hunger

Nick Jordan

Saturday, July 8

Great Clips Stage

Walk the Moon

Gavin DeGraw

Ben Rector

Julia Brennan



PreferredOne Stage

Awolnation

Walk Off The Earth

Enemy Planes



Star Tribune Stage

Nooky Jones

Jackson & The Roosters

J.S. Ondara