The singer-songwriter played a three-night stand at the State Theatre last year. Fans loved it. Our reviewer loved it. There was a lot of love.

What else do Minnesotans love? (Hey, no snark.) The State Fair, of course. So Carlile is an ideal headliner for the Current’s Music On-a-Stick night at the State Fair Grandstand, which takes place this year on Saturday, August 31. She’s a good get, as the sort of person who uses the phrase "a good get" might say.

Love alone, however, will not get you into the Grandstand. You’ll need tickets, which, fortunately, may be purchased from the Minnesota State Fair box office or website for $51, $66, or $76. If you’re a Current member, presale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday. If you’re not, you’ll have to wait till Friday, also at 10 a.m.

Lionel Richie will perform at the Grandstand the night before Carlile. (That's Friday, August 30, in case you don't have a calendar handy.) Tickets for this show are $57 and $67 and go one sale Friday at noon.

Here's a clip of Mr. Richie saying "OUTRAGEOUS!" at the American Music Awards in 1985.

I think you will agree that my use of ALL CAPS before the clip was justified. Please wear that jacket for the Grandstand show, Lionel.

Already booked for the State Fair are Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies on Thursday, August 22 and "Weird" Al Yankovic on Tuesday, August 27.