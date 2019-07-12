Brad Paisley is in Minnesota this weekend and here are 23 of his best deep cuts

Brad Paisley grew up a guitar prodigy and hometown hero in Glen Dale, West Virginia. And when he arrived in Nashville, his challenge was to be taken seriously not just as a guitar slinger but as a singer/songwriter. He quickly proved himself to be a sharp lyricist and emotive vocalist, equally adept at clever wordplay and heart-tugging ballads. His autobiographical songs about marriage are often sweet, subtly progressive salutes to the fairer sex like “The Pants” and “She’s Her Own Woman.” But his narrative songs can be creatively offbeat, like the future Nationwide pitchman’s tale of insurance fraud “The Cigar Song.”

Listening to Paisley’s albums, you may notice his pet topics and obsessions that carry over from his hits. “Famous People,” a wry take on fame from 2003’s Mud on the Tires, feels like a flipside to the same album’s lead single “Celebrity.” The topic of reaching a high point in life that seems impossible to top crops up again in again, in the hit “Beat This Summer” as well as the album tracks “It Did” and “Better Than This.” And “Catch All the Fish” is a worthy follow-up to one of his signature tunes, “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song).”

For an artist whose made few missteps in his career, Brad Paisley has unfortunately become known outside his core audience for a particularly regrettable deep cut. “Accidental Racist,” featuring LL Cool J, was a haplessly dour and poorly conceived attempt at social commentary that became instantly infamous upon its release on 2013’s Wheelhouse. You’ll be spared that misfire on our playlist, but you will encounter a less awkward hip-hop cameo from Timbaland on “Grey Goose Chase,” from Paisley’s latest album, 2017’s Love and War.