Boy George and the B-52s will plunge the State Fair into eternal '80s nostalgia

But as the great philosopher Huey Lewis once observed, “Ain't no livin' in a perfect world/ There ain't no perfect world anyway.”

Well, Huey isn’t coming the State Fair Grandstand in 2018 (that we know of yet, anyway), but (beware: forced transition ahead) several of his hitmaking contemporaries—Boy George and Culture Club, the B-52s, and Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins—sure are.

If fear of nuclear annihilation and geopolitical tension with Russia have got you nostalgic for the ‘80s this is the tour for you. The old new-wavers will hit the fair on Monday, Sept. 3, which, if I’m reading my calendar correctly, is Labor Day. Tickets are $35-$45 and go on sale this Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m. through etix.com.

I’m not gonna insult your intelligence by explaining who Boy George is. Here’s a commercial for his storied appearance on The A-Team.

As for the B-52s, Cindy Wilson has a terrific new album out, and she’ll be at the Turf Club on March 28. Yesterday, incidentally, would have been the 65th birthday of her brother, Ricky Wilson, the B-52s brilliant founding guitarist, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1985.

Though it’s still only March, this is hardly the first State Fair Grandstand show announced for 2018. A Directionless Niall Horan will perform along with the brilliant pop-country star Maren Morris on Thursday, Aug. 23. Sugarland will be there the following night, Friday, Aug. 24. For those of you too old to be nostalgic for Culture Club, the Beach Boys and the Righteous Brothers will perform on Monday, Aug. 27. Jason Mraz is on Tuesday, Aug. 28. And finally, I have no idea what "truTV Impractical Jokers Starring the Tenderloins" means and I’m not looking it up, but that will occur on Thursday, Aug. 30.