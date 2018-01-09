Boomer summer: James Taylor, Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers, Rod Stewart coming to the Xcel

The Xcel Energy Center clearly agrees with that large cartoon child. If you’re a fan of 20th century rock music, this summer’s Xcel lineup is for you.

James Taylor announced a June 22 date at the St. Paul venue this morning, with the great Bonnie Raitt opening. This follows yesterday’s announcement that Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers will come to the Xcel on June 15 and Rod Stewart will spend a night on the town in St. Paul, with comparative teenybopper Cyndi Lauper opening, on August 15.

Taylor tix will run $69-$103 and go on sale Saturday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. Taylor will be backed by “His All-Star Band.” (Alas, not “His All-Starr Band”—sorry, Ringo fans.)

The Dan ‘n’ Doobies show should be called the “What’s in a Name” tour—Steely Dan is actually now just Donald Fagen, following the death of Walter Becker in 2017, and the Doobies are down to two original members, Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons, along with John McFee (who joined in ‘79). Tickets run from $39.50 to $199.50 and go on sale this Friday, Jan. 12, at noon.

Sir Rod and Ms. Cyndi toured together last year, and apparently enjoyed the experience. Those tickets, which go on sale Friday Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., “start at $35” according to the press release, but I’m sure they’ll let you pay a lot more than that if you want to.

All tickets can be purchased at the Xcel Box Office or via Ticketmaster. Check out the Xcel website for more info.