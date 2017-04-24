Bon Iver, the Revolution, Benjamin Booker top the Rock the Garden 2017 lineup

These go-getter types just want the facts. “Who's playing Rock the Garden?” they demand to know, grabbing us roughly by the lapels. All right, jeez, calm down, guys. Skip to the end of the story and let the rest of us discuss this like sensible, patient Minnesotans.

After a 2016 detour to become “Rock the Island That Isn't Really an Island” at Boom Island, the co-sponsored Walker Art Center/ 89.3 the Current event is back at the newly renovated Walker grounds. And this year there will be two stages, with the addition of a Garden Stage, to keep the event humming along.

Of course, headliner Bon Iver was announced a while back. After so many Minnesotans trekked out to Wisconsin for Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires Festival, he's finally returning the favor and coming to town -- this is his first Twin Cities appearance since he released 22, A Million. But you probably needed that extra time to decipher his strange new code anyway.

The biggest new addition is the Revolution, a band you probably know for their '80s work backing a popular local performer. Couldn't get in to their reunion shows at First Ave last summer? Weren't quite ready to take out that second mortgage and buy tickets to the Paisley Park Celebration last weekend? Go crazy.

Rounding out the lineup on the main stage are eclectic roots-rocker Benjamin Booker, who'll soon be releasing the follow-up to his 2014 self-titled debut, well-regarded indie-rock throwbacks Car Seat Headrest, and the great singer-guitarist Margaret Glaspy.

Some well-chosen local acts, all of 'em familiar to City Pages readers, will break in the new Garden Stage. We ran a whole dang cover story on Dead Man Winter, the new project from Trampled by Turtles' Dave Simonett, recently caught up (once again) with brutal yet harmonious punk trio Bruise Violet, and told ya all about rapper Dwynell Roland's October release The Popular Nobody here.

Members of Walker Art Center, the Current, and Minnesota Public Radio can buy tickets 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26. Everyone else has to cross their fingers and wait till 10 a.m. Friday, April 28. Tickets are $69 (nice) for members, $74 for the rest of the world, and available at www.rockthegardenfestival.com.

Here's the full lineup:

Main Stage

2:30 pm – Margaret Glaspy

3:45 pm – Car Seat Headrest

5:15 pm – Benjamin Booker

7:00 pm –The Revolution

8:45 pm – Bon Iver

Garden Stage

4:40 pm – Dwynell Roland

6:20 pm – Bruise Violet

8:05 pm – Dead Man Winter