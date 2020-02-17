Bon Iver aims to turn Wisconsin blue again with pre-election shows in October

The Eau Claire native announced today that Bon Iver will play three shows in Wisconsin this October as part of the 46 for 46 campaign, a concert series being held in battleground states to get out the Democratic vote on Election Day.

“They say Wisconsin could decide it all in 2020,” Vernon tweeted this morning. “We don't take that lightly, so we're asking fans to pledge to vote.”

The band will perform in La Crosse on October 5, Wassau on October 7, and Appleton on October 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via the Bon Iver home page, but fans who make the pledge can take advantage of pre-sale options that begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The 46 for 46 campaign’s co-founder, incidentally, is Bon Iver co-manager Kyle Frenette, who ran for Congress (unsuccessfully) in 2018 and has organized benefit concerts for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and for Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senator.