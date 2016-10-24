Bob Dylan's 'impolite and arrogant' Nobel Prize saga: A timeline

May 24, 1941: Bob Dylan gets busy being born in Duluth, Minnesota, thereby ensuring countless City Pages blogs because of the #LocalConnection.

1959-present: Dylan -- lyrical wizard and chameleonic troubadour -- revolutionizes popular music. Other stuff happens, too, including the fall of the Berlin Wall and the rise of emojis.

October 13, 2016: To recognize 1959-present, Dylan is named winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature. It's the first time a musician has ever won the award.

October 14-16: Time passes; grains of sand tumble through the universe's hour glass; death stalks us all.

October 17: Sara Danius, secretary of the Swedish Academy, reports they've given up trying to contact Dylan about his prize and the ceremony at which it'll be awarded. “I am not at all worried -- I think he will show up," she says, adding, "If he doesn’t want to come, he won’t come. It will be a big party in any case and the honor belongs to him."

October 17: Bobby's website acknowledged the Nobel Prize win, seizing on it as an opportunity to sell a lyrics compendium.

October 21: And then that acknowledgment gets scrubbed from the website -- what's going on?!

October 22: A member of the Swedish Academy calls Dylan "impolite and arrogant." Will Bob retaliate with a vintage diss track like "Positively 4th Street"? Unlikely!

December 10: Scheduled date for the Nobel Prize ceremony. The world waits with baited breath to see if Dylan stands up King Carl XVI Gustaf.