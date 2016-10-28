Bob Dylan breaks Nobel Prize silence with 5 Dylan-esque quotes
Bob Dylan speaks! After weeks of wackiness, the Minnesota-born music God finally addressed his recent Nobel Prize win. Here are the five Nobel-specific bits from the Telegraph's exclusive interview that went live Friday.
On winning the Nobel Prize for Literature: “Isn’t that something…?”
On being told he won the Nobel Prize: “It’s hard to believe. Amazing, incredible. Whoever dreams about something like that?”
On whether he'll attend the prize-awarding ceremony December 10 in Stockholm: “Absolutely. If it’s at all possible.”
On the Nobel committee's difficulty connecting with him: “Well, I’m right here."
On his lyrics, which earned him the Nobel Prize: “I’ll let other people decide what they are. The academics, they ought to know. I’m not really qualified. I don’t have any opinion.”
OK!
Love you, Bob. Never change.
