Bob Dylan breaks Nobel Prize silence with 5 Dylan-esque quotes

On winning the Nobel Prize for Literature: “Isn’t that something…?”

On being told he won the Nobel Prize: “It’s hard to believe. Amazing, incredible. Whoever dreams about something like that?”

On whether he'll attend the prize-awarding ceremony December 10 in Stockholm: “Absolutely. If it’s at all possible.”

On the Nobel committee's difficulty connecting with him: “Well, I’m right here."

On his lyrics, which earned him the Nobel Prize: “I’ll let other people decide what they are. The academics, they ought to know. I’m not really qualified. I don’t have any opinion.”

