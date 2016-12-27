Bob Dylan account falsely tweets about the death of Britney Spears

And no, the Nobel laureate from Hibbing, Minnesota, wasn't playing it fast, loose, and grim with the facts -- his account was hacked! So was the Sony Music Entertainment account, and the culprit appears to be notorious hacker group OurMine, Hollywood Reporter, er, reports.

Here's a screen-grab of the now-deleted madness, courtesy of Pitchfork:

This Twitter hoax, however dumb and ephemeral, does give us a chance to prepare: How will you online mourn the inevitable demises of Dylan and Spears? Let us know in the comments! The smart money says Dylan would be teary-eyed emoji about the death of Britney, though there's approximately zero percent chance he's ever personally fired off a tweet.

Back to the realm of reality ...

Dylan is currently taking a breather from not attending his Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm; he'll resume touring -- in Sweden, no less -- come April. The living, breathing Spears -- whose latest album, Glory, was named a year-end favorite by two City Pages critics -- resumes her Las Vegas residency in January.