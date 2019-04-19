Blue Ox Music Fest trots out 2019 lineup

We don't have to tell you that's been the Blue Ox Music Festival formula since 2015. We will, however, tell you specifics about this year's edition: It's set for June 13-15 at at Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Twin Cities bluegrass faves Pert' Near Sandstone, also the fest's founders, will play two nights alongside Duluth-launched folk-rock studs Trampled by Turtles, prog-bluegrass mandolin star Sam Bush, jam-heavy pickers Railroad Earth, and many others (see below).

Among this year's other highlights: A late-night stage that'll be buzzing from midnight to 2 a.m. each night; the Potluck Pickin’ Place featuring the Potluck String Band, which is billed as "an organically grown band of festivarians that play in bluegrass festival campgrounds"; plus booze from Bell's and Tattersall and locally sourced cuisine.

Tickets are on sale now, with three-day passes going for $205. There are several single-day pass options as well as VIP and camping add-ons.

Main lineup:

Pert' Near Sandstone

Trampled by Turtles

Sam Bush

The Infamous Stringdusters

Railroad Earth

The Del McCoury Band

The Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas

The Dead South

Billy Strings

Charlie Parr

Peter Rowan’s Carter Stanley’s Eyes

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Pokey LaFarge

The Larry Keel Experience

Fruition

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Late Night Backwoods Stage:

Black River Revue

Chicken Wire Empire,

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Jeff Austin Band

Armchair Boogie

The Blue Ox Super Jam -- a mega-collab featuring various Blue Ox artists