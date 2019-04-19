Blue Ox Music Fest trots out 2019 lineup
All-star cast of bluegrassy bands + camping amid woodsy splendor?
We don't have to tell you that's been the Blue Ox Music Festival formula since 2015. We will, however, tell you specifics about this year's edition: It's set for June 13-15 at at Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Twin Cities bluegrass faves Pert' Near Sandstone, also the fest's founders, will play two nights alongside Duluth-launched folk-rock studs Trampled by Turtles, prog-bluegrass mandolin star Sam Bush, jam-heavy pickers Railroad Earth, and many others (see below).
Among this year's other highlights: A late-night stage that'll be buzzing from midnight to 2 a.m. each night; the Potluck Pickin’ Place featuring the Potluck String Band, which is billed as "an organically grown band of festivarians that play in bluegrass festival campgrounds"; plus booze from Bell's and Tattersall and locally sourced cuisine.
Tickets are on sale now, with three-day passes going for $205. There are several single-day pass options as well as VIP and camping add-ons.
Main lineup:
Pert' Near Sandstone
Trampled by Turtles
Sam Bush
The Infamous Stringdusters
Railroad Earth
The Del McCoury Band
The Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas
The Dead South
Billy Strings
Charlie Parr
Peter Rowan’s Carter Stanley’s Eyes
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Pokey LaFarge
The Larry Keel Experience
Fruition
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Late Night Backwoods Stage:
Black River Revue
Chicken Wire Empire,
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Jeff Austin Band
Armchair Boogie
The Blue Ox Super Jam -- a mega-collab featuring various Blue Ox artists