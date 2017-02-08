Blondie + Garbage doubleheader coming to Mystic Lake

A (very slightly) hackier writer might say, "Jackpot!"

Both bands announced plans Wednesday to double-headline Mystic Lake Casino on July 21. Tickets -- $65-$99 -- go on sale 10 a.m. February 17 via the Mystic box office and website. John Doe & Exene Cervenka have opening duties in Prior Lake.

Blondie, of course, are a pioneering punk/new-wave band from New York City; the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are set to release their 11th album, Pollinator, on May 5. Sia, Dev Hynes, Charli XCX, Dave Sitek (TV on the Radio), Nick Valensi (the Strokes), Johnny Marr (the Smiths) all contributed to Pollinator.

Garbage, of course, are a '90s alt-rock sensation from; Strange Little Birds, their sixth album, dropped last June. Regional connection: Drummer/superproducer Butch Vig is from nearby Viroqua, Wisconsin.