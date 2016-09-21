Block party season's not over! Indeed's Hullabaloo 2016 announces weekend of free music

While drinking tastes have changed, the ability of First Avenue to curate top-notch shows remains consistent. From October 8-9, Indeed will throw its annual First Ave-curated parking lot party in northeast Minneapolis. This edition is set to bring live music by the train tracks spanning the stylistic gamut -- from the harshly rocking Bruise Violet to the soulful Southside Desire and the twangy Romantica.

Saturday has nine bands running all day long, from Catbath to Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, and Night Moves. Sunday provides rest for those ringing eardrums with a somewhat softer five-band lineup, including Actual Wolf, Jack Klatt, and the aforementioned Romantica.

The musical lineup continues a partnership between First Ave and Indeed, who also work together on the brewery’s annual Art-A-Whirl lineup each May. Set times have already been announced, so check out the full list below.

The music is all free but the beer is not. Indeed will be releasing this year’s Yamma Jamma sweet potato fall seasonal beer, plus the mighty high-alcohol Rum King, a rum-barrel aged imperial stout making its first appearance in cans.

The beer theme crosses into the food lineup. Blue Door will sell burgers, while Aki’s Breadhaus has pretzels to pair with a Day Tripper-flavored mustard and Frio Frio will sell hoppy popsicles.

Hullabaloo 2016

Saturday, October 8

12:30 p.m. – Catbath

1:30 p.m. – Bruise Violet

2:30 p.m. – Mary Allen & The Percolators

3:30 p.m. – Driftwood Pyre

4:30 p.m. – Porcupine

5:30 p.m. – Little Man

6:30 p.m. – Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band

7:15 p.m. – Butcher's Union

8:30 p.m. – Night Moves

Sunday, October 9

1 p.m. – Dusty Heart

2 p.m. – Actual Wolf

3 p.m. – Southside Desire

4 p.m. – Jack Klatt Trio

5 p.m. – Romantica

You can RSVP on Facebook here.