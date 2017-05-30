Blink 182 to rock ... Mystic Lake Casino?

The pop-punk heavyweights are slated to play outdoors at the Mystic Lake Amphitheater on August 9. Tickets to the Prior Lake show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday for $49 via the venue box office.

Blink 182 are touring in support of last year's California, their first album without co-founder/UFO conspiracy theorist Tom DeLonge. Alkaline Trio singer/guitarist Matt Skiba was named as his permanent replacement, making the best of a messy situation and satisfying even the most loyal Blink-heads. The band's new LP, their seventh overall, received mixed reviews.

The convincingly rocking Blink 182 machine didn't miss DeLonge last September at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center; read our review here.

