Concert promoters are privy to our situation, so they're assembling irresistible tours like the Blink/Wayne one, which was just announced for Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 12. Tickets prices weren't made immediately available, but presale and general sale info is available here.

The Twin Cities were not included when Blink 182 and Lil Wayne revealed their initial tour dates last month. At the time, all we had to dull the pain of flyover insignificance was this live mashup of "What's My Age Again?" and "A Milli":

And now we'll get to hear it live!

Blink 182, the No. 1 pop-punk/emo band in our hearts, are still without co-frontman Tom DeLonge, who's fully invested in proving the existence of UFOs. The SoCal band continues to churn away in his absence with Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba filling his shoes. Blink-182 2.0 released their latest album, California, in 2016; a new one appears slated for this summer.

Lil Wayne, the No. 1 skipper of Minnesota tour dates in our hearts, actually showed up to headline Soundset last month! The 36-year-old rap great from NOLA was in fine form. Wayne's latest, the long-awaited Tha Carter V, dropped last fall to solid reviews.