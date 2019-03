Target Center is set to host the eagerly titled, 31-date "Let's Rock Tour" on September 28. Tickets ($42.50-$502) go on sale March 22 via the venue box office and AXS.com. If you're a CITI cardholder, congrats! That means you're eligible for a March 19 pre-sale.

The Black Keys, those surprisingly huge blues-rockin' bros from Akron, Ohio, just dropped their first new track in five years, "Lo/Hi" (posted below); click here for our review of their 2014 Target Center gig. Modest Mouse, those even more surprising pop hitmakers behind 2004's "Float On," haven't released an album since 2015's disappointing Strangers to Ourselves, the Pacific Northwest indie rockers' sixth LP. Both groups boast devoted fanbases, so there's a prayer they'll fill the cavernous hoops bunker.

Let's hear that new blues-psych jam from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney:

And here's the full "Let's Rock Tour" itinerary:

September 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

September 23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

September 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

October 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 2 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

October 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

October 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 5 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

November 6 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 8 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

November 9 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 13 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

November 14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

November 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 20 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA

November 22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

November 23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

November 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena