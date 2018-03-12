Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour coming to Minneapolis

Pop music's most powerful couple announced their 36-date On the Run II world tour on Monday. It's an anticipated redux of their 2014 On the Run tour, which did not stop in Minnesota.

Tickets to On the Run II go on sale March 19 via Live Nation and the stadium box office. Do you belong to the Citi, TIDAL, and/or Beyhive families? Then you're entitled to special pre-sales beginning Wednesday; check out those respective websites for deets. Ticket prices range for $18 (not bad!) $1,993 (holy shit!).

Here's our review of Jay-Z's 2013 Target Center show, and here's our review of Beyoncé's epic 2016 concert at TCF Bank Stadium. Divorce rumors dogged the couple during On the Run I, but they've since had twins and "are in a beautiful time now," Hov tells CNN's Van Jones.

Below you'll find the OTR II trailer, because tours have trailers now, plus Bey and Hov's full tour itinerary.