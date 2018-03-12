Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour coming to Minneapolis
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are coming to Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on August 8.
Pop music's most powerful couple announced their 36-date On the Run II world tour on Monday. It's an anticipated redux of their 2014 On the Run tour, which did not stop in Minnesota.
Tickets to On the Run II go on sale March 19 via Live Nation and the stadium box office. Do you belong to the Citi, TIDAL, and/or Beyhive families? Then you're entitled to special pre-sales beginning Wednesday; check out those respective websites for deets. Ticket prices range for $18 (not bad!) $1,993 (holy shit!).
Here's our review of Jay-Z's 2013 Target Center show, and here's our review of Beyoncé's epic 2016 concert at TCF Bank Stadium. Divorce rumors dogged the couple during On the Run I, but they've since had twins and "are in a beautiful time now," Hov tells CNN's Van Jones.
Below you'll find the OTR II trailer, because tours have trailers now, plus Bey and Hov's full tour itinerary.
- June 6: Principality Stadium in Cardiff, UK
- June 9: Hampden Park in Glasgow, UK
- June 13: Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK
- June 15 London Stadium in London, UK
- June 19: Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, NL
- June 23: Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, DK
- June 25: Friends Arena in Stockholm , SW
- June 28: Olympiastadion in Berlin, DE
- June 30: Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, PL
- July 3: RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, DE
- July 6: San Siro in Milan, IT
- July 8: Stadio Olympico in Rome, IT
- July 11: Olympics Stadium in Barcelona, ES
- July 14: Stade de France in Paris, FR
- July 17: Allianz Riviera in Nice, FR
- July 25: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH
- July 28: FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.
- July 30: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
- Aug. 2: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ
- Aug. 5: Gillette Stadium in Boston, MA
- Aug. 8: US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN
- Aug. 10: Soldier Field in Chicago, IL
- Aug. 13: Ford Field in Detroit, MI
- Aug. 18: New Era Field in Buffalo, NY
- Aug. 23: Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN
- Aug. 24: Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- Aug. 29: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL
- Aug. 31: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL
- Sept. 11: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
- Sept. 13: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
- Sept. 15: NRG Stadium in Houston, TX
- Sept. 19: University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix, AZ
- Sept. 22: Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, CA
- Sept. 27: SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA
- Sept. 29: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
- Oct. 2: BC Place in Vancouver, BC
