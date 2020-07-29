Best of the Twin Cities 2020: Music

Live music remains a rare treat, with many of our favorite clubs pondering their unknown futures. Even recording can be tricky for bands that want to respect social distancing protocols.

So it's a good time to look back over the past year, to recall the best moments in local music, even if sometimes they seem like distant memories. And then we can get back to thinking about what we want the future to be like.

Click here to browse our entire Best Of issue

Best Vocalist: Channy Leaneagh



Best Songwriter: Mary Bue



Best Live Artist: The Bad Man



Best Album: Lady Midnight, Death Before Mourning



Best Single: Lunch Duchess, “Cry Pt. II”

Best EP: niiice, Never Better



Best Compilation: Ear Coffee Charity Comp 2020



Best Album Cover: Partition, Prodigal Gun



Best Record Label: Shifting Paradigm



Best Song to Have Sex to: booboo, “Mango”



Best Song to Cry to: Graveyard Club, “It Hurts”



Best Cover Song: Another Heaven, "Running Up that Hill"



Best Earworm: Yam Haus, "Stargazer"



Best Hip-Hop Verse: Lexii Alijai, "Anthony"



Best Rock Band: Muun Bato



Best Metal Band: Obsequiae

Best R&B Artist: Velvet Negroni



Best Jazz Artist: Mankwe Ndosi



Best Hip-Hop Artist: Taylor J



Best Producer: Psymun



Best Club DJ: DJ Truckstache



Best Event Promoter: Flip Phone



Best Band to Break Up: Sleep Debt



Best Acoustic Performer: Katy Vernon



Best Band Name: Dad Bod

Best New Band: Vial



Best Stage Style: Sophia Eris



Best Reunion: Tapes ‘n Tapes



Best Music Controversy: The Current fires Brian Oake



Best Selling Out: Lizzo’s "Juice" in a Bounty paper towel commercial



Best Musical Act of Protest: Sounds of Blackness, “Sick and Tired”



Best Music Video Director: Paul von Stoetzel



Best Music Video: Gully Boys, "New Song No. 2”



Best Local Music Podcast: Back to the City



Best Music Festival: Moodhouse Fest



Best Concert (Local Artist): Nur-D at First Avenue



Best Concert (Touring): Mountain Goats at First Avenue



Best Concert Venue: Parkway Theater

Best Venue to Open: Part Wolf



Best Venue to Close: Lee's Liquor Lounge

Best Jazz Club: Icehouse

Best Music Residency: Faarrow at the Cedar

Best Karaoke: Mortimer's Autotune Karaoke