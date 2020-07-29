Best of the Twin Cities 2020: Music
The Twin Cities music scene can feel like it's in a state of suspended animation right now.
Live music remains a rare treat, with many of our favorite clubs pondering their unknown futures. Even recording can be tricky for bands that want to respect social distancing protocols.
So it's a good time to look back over the past year, to recall the best moments in local music, even if sometimes they seem like distant memories. And then we can get back to thinking about what we want the future to be like.
Best Vocalist: Channy Leaneagh
Best Songwriter: Mary Bue
Best Live Artist: The Bad Man
Best Album: Lady Midnight, Death Before Mourning
Best Single: Lunch Duchess, “Cry Pt. II”
Best EP: niiice, Never Better
Best Compilation: Ear Coffee Charity Comp 2020
Best Album Cover: Partition, Prodigal Gun
Best Record Label: Shifting Paradigm
Best Song to Have Sex to: booboo, “Mango”
Best Song to Cry to: Graveyard Club, “It Hurts”
Best Cover Song: Another Heaven, "Running Up that Hill"
Best Earworm: Yam Haus, "Stargazer"
Best Hip-Hop Verse: Lexii Alijai, "Anthony"
Best Rock Band: Muun Bato
Best Metal Band: Obsequiae
Best R&B Artist: Velvet Negroni
Best Jazz Artist: Mankwe Ndosi
Best Hip-Hop Artist: Taylor J
Best Producer: Psymun
Best Club DJ: DJ Truckstache
Best Event Promoter: Flip Phone
Best Band to Break Up: Sleep Debt
Best Acoustic Performer: Katy Vernon
Best Band Name: Dad Bod
Best New Band: Vial
Best Stage Style: Sophia Eris
Best Reunion: Tapes ‘n Tapes
Best Music Controversy: The Current fires Brian Oake
Best Selling Out: Lizzo’s "Juice" in a Bounty paper towel commercial
Best Musical Act of Protest: Sounds of Blackness, “Sick and Tired”
Best Music Video Director: Paul von Stoetzel
Best Music Video: Gully Boys, "New Song No. 2”
Best Local Music Podcast: Back to the City
Best Music Festival: Moodhouse Fest
Best Concert (Local Artist): Nur-D at First Avenue
Best Concert (Touring): Mountain Goats at First Avenue
Best Concert Venue: Parkway Theater
Best Venue to Open: Part Wolf
Best Venue to Close: Lee's Liquor Lounge
Best Music Residency: Faarrow at the Cedar