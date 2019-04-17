Best of the Twin Cities 2019: Music
It's a daunting task, choosing one winner for each of these categories. After all, music isn't supposed to be a contest, right? But choose we did, and here's our list of artists and music who've helped define Minnesota music in 2019.
Best Vocalist: Dua Saleh
Best Songwriter: Dessa
Best Live Band: Gay Witch Abortion
Best Album: Double Negative by Low
Best Single: “Nothing Gets Me High” by Bad Bad Hats
Best EP: Sleep Receiver by Cult of Lip
Best Music Compilation: Dismembered & Unarmed
Best Album Art: Sasa by Maria Isa
Best Record Label: Forged Artifacts
Best Song to Have Sex to: "Booty 3000" by Dizzy Fae
Best Song to Cry to: “Fountain of Youth” by Why Khaliq
Best Cover Song: “Beg Your Parton” by the Von Tramps
Best Earworm: “Bad Habit” by Your Smith
Best Hip-Hop Verse: “Pay Phone” by Muja Messiah
Best Rock Band: Scrunchies
Best Metal Band: Buried Above Ground
Best R&B Artist: Astralblak
Best Jazz Artist: Javier Santiago
Best Hip-Hop Artist: Dem Atlas
Best Hip-Hop Producer: Big Cats
Best Club DJ: Bryan Gerrard
Best Event Promoter: Intellephunk
Best Band to Break Up: Tony Peachka
Best Acoustic Performer: J.S. Ondara
Best Band Name: Bob Ross Mob Boss
Best New Band: Last Import
Best Stage Style: Meghan Kreidler of Kiss the Tiger
Best Reunion: Sweet JAP
Best Music Controversy: Humans Win! Studio bought out by BJ Burton
Best Musical Act of Protest: Lizzo's flute clapback
Best Selling Out: Capital One uses Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" in a commercial
Best Music Video Director: Endlessvision
Best Music Video: “Monsters” by Tony Bones and Big Wiz ft. JellyRoll
Best Local Music Podcast: The Wisemen Show
Best Music Festival: Big Turn Music Fest
Best Concert (Local): Hippo Campus/Now, Now at Palace Theatre (11/23/18)
Best Concert (Touring): David Byrne at Orpheum (05/17/18 & 5/18/18)
Best Concert Venue: Fitzgerald Theater
Best Venue to Open: Mortimer's
Best Venue to Close: Christensen's Big V's Saloon
Best Jazz Club: Vieux Carré
Best Place to See a Concert with Kids: Weesner Amphitheater, Minnesota Zoo
Best Music Residency: Cactus Blossoms at Turf Club
Best Karaoke: Uptown VFW
Best Record Store Day Event: Electric Fetus