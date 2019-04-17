Best of the Twin Cities 2019: Music

Best Songwriter: Dessa

Best Live Band: Gay Witch Abortion

Best Album: Double Negative by Low

Best Single: “Nothing Gets Me High” by Bad Bad Hats

Best EP: Sleep Receiver by Cult of Lip

Best Music Compilation: Dismembered & Unarmed

Best Album Art: Sasa by Maria Isa

Best Record Label: Forged Artifacts

Best Song to Have Sex to: "Booty 3000" by Dizzy Fae

Best Song to Cry to: “Fountain of Youth” by Why Khaliq

Best Cover Song: “Beg Your Parton” by the Von Tramps

Best Earworm: “Bad Habit” by Your Smith

Best Hip-Hop Verse: “Pay Phone” by Muja Messiah

Best Rock Band: Scrunchies

Best Metal Band: Buried Above Ground

Best R&B Artist: Astralblak

Best Jazz Artist: Javier Santiago

Best Hip-Hop Artist: Dem Atlas

Best Hip-Hop Producer: Big Cats

Best Club DJ: Bryan Gerrard

Best Event Promoter: Intellephunk

Best Band to Break Up: Tony Peachka

Best Acoustic Performer: J.S. Ondara

Best Band Name: Bob Ross Mob Boss

Best New Band: Last Import

Best Stage Style: Meghan Kreidler of Kiss the Tiger

Best Reunion: Sweet JAP

Best Music Controversy: Humans Win! Studio bought out by BJ Burton

Best Musical Act of Protest: Lizzo's flute clapback

Best Selling Out: Capital One uses Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" in a commercial

Best Music Video Director: Endlessvision

Best Music Video: “Monsters” by Tony Bones and Big Wiz ft. JellyRoll

Best Local Music Podcast: The Wisemen Show

Best Music Festival: Big Turn Music Fest

Best Concert (Local): Hippo Campus/Now, Now at Palace Theatre (11/23/18)

Best Concert (Touring): David Byrne at Orpheum (05/17/18 & 5/18/18)

Best Concert Venue: Fitzgerald Theater

Best Venue to Open: Mortimer's

Best Venue to Close: Christensen's Big V's Saloon

Best Jazz Club: Vieux Carré

Best Place to See a Concert with Kids: Weesner Amphitheater, Minnesota Zoo

Best Music Residency: Cactus Blossoms at Turf Club

Best Karaoke: Uptown VFW

Best Record Store Day Event: Electric Fetus