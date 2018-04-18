Best of the Twin Cities 2018: Music

Lots of good music. Lots of great music even. Sorting through the many entertaining, challenging, and self-expressive sounds our talented neighbors make to determine the absolute best is no easy job, but we hunkered down and made the tough calls. Best Hip-Hop Verse? We’ve got one of those. Best Music Video? Present and accounted for. Best Song to Have Sex To? Best Song to Cry To? Yes and yes. Best Song to Cry to During Sex? Uh, you’ll have to come up with that one yourself.

So get ready to click, listen, and enjoy the best music Minneapolis and St. Paul had to offer in the past 12 months. And to browse our other Best Of 2017 categories, click here.

Best Vocalist: Stokley

Best Songwriter: Dylan Hicks

Best Live Artist: Hippo Campus

Best Stage Style: Dizzy Fae

Best Album: Down So Long by Greg Grease

Best Album Cover: A Sheik’s Legacy by Thomas Abban

Best Single: “SGL” by Now, Now

Best Cover Song: “Hi Bich (FreeWifi Trap Remix)” by FreeWifi

Best Hip-Hop Verse: “Dear Black Son” by Brother Ali

Best Earworm: “Know About It” by Allan Kingdom

Best EP: Saran Rap by Muja Messiah

Best Music Compilation: The Greatest of All-Time #2

Best Record Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment

Best Concert (Local): Soul Asylum/Bob Mould/the Jayhawks/the Suburbs at Super Bowl Live (2.3.18)

Best Song to Cry To: “Sometimes I’m Alright” by Charlie Parr

Best Song to Have Sex To: “Warbanger” by Beasthead feat. Ghostmeat

Best Rock Band: Bruise Violet

Best Metal Band: Feral Light

Best Hip-Hop Artist: Dwynell Roland

Best Hip-Hop Producer: Topper Atwood

Best Jazz Artist: The Bad Plus

Best R&B Artist: Lady Lark

Best Club DJ: Centrific

Best Event Promoter: Dark Energy

Best Band to Break Up: STNNNG

Best Acoustic Performer: Chastity Brown

Best Band Name: Crepuscular

Best New Band: 4th Curtis

Best Reunion: Coach Said Not To

Best Music Controversy: Club Nomadic closing before it opened

Best Musical Act of Protest: Music for the Long Emergency by Poliça and Stargaze

Best Selling Out: Mark Mallman’s Taco John’s jingle

Best Music Festival: Soundset

Best Local Music Trend: The modular revival

Best Music Video Director: Jake Handegard

Best Local Music Podcast: Kajunga Program

Best Music Video: “Last Date” by Witch Watch

Best Concert (Touring): Kendrick Lamar at Xcel Energy Center (08.19.17)

Best Music Residency: Jeremy Messersmith at Icehouse

Best Concert Venue: 7th St. Entry

Best Venue to Open: The Armory

Best Venue to Close: Triple Rock Social Club

Best Jazz Club: Crooners Lounge & Supper Club

Best Place to See a Concert with Kids: Groovin’ in the Garden at Como Park

Best Karaoke: Vegas Lounge

Best Jukebox: Bull’s Horn Food and Drink

Best Record Store Day Location: Hymie’s Vintage Records