Best of the Twin Cities 2018: Music
The Twin Cities, as you’ve probably noticed, has lots of music.
Lots of good music. Lots of great music even. Sorting through the many entertaining, challenging, and self-expressive sounds our talented neighbors make to determine the absolute best is no easy job, but we hunkered down and made the tough calls. Best Hip-Hop Verse? We’ve got one of those. Best Music Video? Present and accounted for. Best Song to Have Sex To? Best Song to Cry To? Yes and yes. Best Song to Cry to During Sex? Uh, you’ll have to come up with that one yourself.
So get ready to click, listen, and enjoy the best music Minneapolis and St. Paul had to offer in the past 12 months. And to browse our other Best Of 2017 categories, click here.
Best Vocalist: Stokley
Best Songwriter: Dylan Hicks
Best Live Artist: Hippo Campus
Best Stage Style: Dizzy Fae
Best Album: Down So Long by Greg Grease
Best Album Cover: A Sheik’s Legacy by Thomas Abban
Best Single: “SGL” by Now, Now
Best Cover Song: “Hi Bich (FreeWifi Trap Remix)” by FreeWifi
Best Hip-Hop Verse: “Dear Black Son” by Brother Ali
Best Earworm: “Know About It” by Allan Kingdom
Best EP: Saran Rap by Muja Messiah
Best Music Compilation: The Greatest of All-Time #2
Best Record Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment
Best Concert (Local): Soul Asylum/Bob Mould/the Jayhawks/the Suburbs at Super Bowl Live (2.3.18)
Best Song to Cry To: “Sometimes I’m Alright” by Charlie Parr
Best Song to Have Sex To: “Warbanger” by Beasthead feat. Ghostmeat
Best Rock Band: Bruise Violet
Best Metal Band: Feral Light
Best Hip-Hop Artist: Dwynell Roland
Best Hip-Hop Producer: Topper Atwood
Best Jazz Artist: The Bad Plus
Best R&B Artist: Lady Lark
Best Club DJ: Centrific
Best Event Promoter: Dark Energy
Best Band to Break Up: STNNNG
Best Acoustic Performer: Chastity Brown
Best Band Name: Crepuscular
Best New Band: 4th Curtis
Best Reunion: Coach Said Not To
Best Music Controversy: Club Nomadic closing before it opened
Best Musical Act of Protest: Music for the Long Emergency by Poliça and Stargaze
Best Selling Out: Mark Mallman’s Taco John’s jingle
Best Music Festival: Soundset
Best Local Music Trend: The modular revival
Best Music Video Director: Jake Handegard
Best Local Music Podcast: Kajunga Program
Best Music Video: “Last Date” by Witch Watch
Best Concert (Touring): Kendrick Lamar at Xcel Energy Center (08.19.17)
Best Music Residency: Jeremy Messersmith at Icehouse
Best Concert Venue: 7th St. Entry
Best Venue to Open: The Armory
Best Venue to Close: Triple Rock Social Club
Best Jazz Club: Crooners Lounge & Supper Club
Best Place to See a Concert with Kids: Groovin’ in the Garden at Como Park
Best Karaoke: Vegas Lounge
Best Jukebox: Bull’s Horn Food and Drink
Best Record Store Day Location: Hymie’s Vintage Records
Comments
More from Music
Sponsor Content