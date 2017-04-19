City Pages

Best of the Twin Cities 2017: Music

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 by Jay Boller in Music
itemprop

Emily Utne

Does the Twin Cities music scene rock? Socratic debate rages at clubs and bars all over town, but we think the following Best Of winners offer pretty convincing evidence in the affirmative. This section covers tons of ground -- from Best Hip-Hop Artist to Best Jukebox to Best Song to Have Sex To -- so crank that mouse to 11 and get clicking. To browse our other Best Of 2017 categories, click here

Best Vocalist: Lady Midnight

Best Songwriter: The Cactus Blossoms

Best Live Artist: Lizzo

Best Stage Style: Finding Novyon

Best Album: Wordless Wonder by Real Numbers

Best Album Cover: Bend Your Bones by Fraea

Best Hip-Hop Verse: Finding Novyon on “Cups” by Sean Anonymous & DJ Name

Best Single: “Kismet Kill” by Haley

Best Cover Song: “Congratulations” by Dessa

Best Earworm: “Phone” by Lizzo

Best EP: Nite Time by Ness Nite

Best Music Compilation: Sound Verite Records/IX Vol. 1 2016

Best Record Label: Doomtree Records

Best Song to Cry To: “Someday We’ll Linger in the Sun” by Gaelynn Lea

Best Song to Have Sex To: “Full Court Press” by Tickle Torture feat. Velvet Negroni

Best Rock Band: Hippo Campus

Best Metal Band: Sunless

Best R&B Artist: Ness Nite

Best Hip-Hop Artist: P.O.S

Best Club DJ: DJ Keezy

Best Jazz Artist: Zacc Harris

Best Hip-Hop Producer: Travis Gorman

Best Band to Break Up: Frankie Teardrop

Best Acoustic Performer: Sam Cassidy

Best Band Name: Lazy Scorsese

Best New Band: Poolboy

Best Reunion: Happy Apple

Best Music Controversy: Pro-consent reimagining of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” goes viral

Best Musical Act of Protest: Kitten Forever donate music sales to fight Trump

Best Selling Out: Hamburger Helper’s Watch the Stove mixtape

Best Music Video Director: Mercies May

Best Music Video: “It’s Good to Be Alive” by Mark Mallman

Best Music TV Show: The Lowertown Line

Best Music Festival: Eaux Claires

Best Concert (Local): Communist Daughter record-release show at
First Avenue (Nov. 11, 2016)

Best Concert (Touring): Kanye West at Xcel Energy Center (Oct. 10, 2016)

Best Concert Venue: Palace Theatre

Best Venue to Open: The Warming House

Best Venue to Close: Mill City Nights

Best Jazz Club: Dakota Jazz Club

Best Music Residency: Andrew Broder & People: A Residency for Music and Action at the Turf Club

Best Place to See a Show with Kids: The Garage

Best Karaoke: The Infernal Singalong Machine at Grumpy’s Bar & Grill

Best Jukebox: Turf Club Clown Lounge

Best Record Store Day Location: Flashlight Vinyl 

Comments

More from Music

Sponsor Content