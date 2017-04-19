Best of the Twin Cities 2017: Music

Best Vocalist: Lady Midnight

Best Songwriter: The Cactus Blossoms

Best Live Artist: Lizzo

Best Stage Style: Finding Novyon

Best Album: Wordless Wonder by Real Numbers

Best Album Cover: Bend Your Bones by Fraea

Best Hip-Hop Verse: Finding Novyon on “Cups” by Sean Anonymous & DJ Name

Best Single: “Kismet Kill” by Haley

Best Cover Song: “Congratulations” by Dessa

Best Earworm: “Phone” by Lizzo

Best EP: Nite Time by Ness Nite

Best Music Compilation: Sound Verite Records/IX Vol. 1 2016

Best Record Label: Doomtree Records

Best Song to Cry To: “Someday We’ll Linger in the Sun” by Gaelynn Lea

Best Song to Have Sex To: “Full Court Press” by Tickle Torture feat. Velvet Negroni

Best Rock Band: Hippo Campus

Best Metal Band: Sunless

Best R&B Artist: Ness Nite

Best Hip-Hop Artist: P.O.S

Best Club DJ: DJ Keezy

Best Jazz Artist: Zacc Harris

Best Hip-Hop Producer: Travis Gorman

Best Band to Break Up: Frankie Teardrop

Best Acoustic Performer: Sam Cassidy

Best Band Name: Lazy Scorsese

Best New Band: Poolboy

Best Reunion: Happy Apple

Best Music Controversy: Pro-consent reimagining of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” goes viral

Best Musical Act of Protest: Kitten Forever donate music sales to fight Trump

Best Selling Out: Hamburger Helper’s Watch the Stove mixtape

Best Music Video Director: Mercies May

Best Music Video: “It’s Good to Be Alive” by Mark Mallman

Best Music TV Show: The Lowertown Line

Best Music Festival: Eaux Claires

Best Concert (Local): Communist Daughter record-release show at

First Avenue (Nov. 11, 2016)

Best Concert (Touring): Kanye West at Xcel Energy Center (Oct. 10, 2016)

Best Concert Venue: Palace Theatre

Best Venue to Open: The Warming House

Best Venue to Close: Mill City Nights

Best Jazz Club: Dakota Jazz Club

Best Music Residency: Andrew Broder & People: A Residency for Music and Action at the Turf Club

Best Place to See a Show with Kids: The Garage

Best Karaoke: The Infernal Singalong Machine at Grumpy’s Bar & Grill

Best Jukebox: Turf Club Clown Lounge

Best Record Store Day Location: Flashlight Vinyl