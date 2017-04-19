Best of the Twin Cities 2017: Music
Does the Twin Cities music scene rock? Socratic debate rages at clubs and bars all over town, but we think the following Best Of winners offer pretty convincing evidence in the affirmative. This section covers tons of ground -- from Best Hip-Hop Artist to Best Jukebox to Best Song to Have Sex To -- so crank that mouse to 11 and get clicking. To browse our other Best Of 2017 categories, click here.
Best Vocalist: Lady Midnight
Best Songwriter: The Cactus Blossoms
Best Live Artist: Lizzo
Best Stage Style: Finding Novyon
Best Album: Wordless Wonder by Real Numbers
Best Album Cover: Bend Your Bones by Fraea
Best Hip-Hop Verse: Finding Novyon on “Cups” by Sean Anonymous & DJ Name
Best Single: “Kismet Kill” by Haley
Best Cover Song: “Congratulations” by Dessa
Best Earworm: “Phone” by Lizzo
Best EP: Nite Time by Ness Nite
Best Music Compilation: Sound Verite Records/IX Vol. 1 2016
Best Record Label: Doomtree Records
Best Song to Cry To: “Someday We’ll Linger in the Sun” by Gaelynn Lea
Best Song to Have Sex To: “Full Court Press” by Tickle Torture feat. Velvet Negroni
Best Rock Band: Hippo Campus
Best Metal Band: Sunless
Best R&B Artist: Ness Nite
Best Hip-Hop Artist: P.O.S
Best Club DJ: DJ Keezy
Best Jazz Artist: Zacc Harris
Best Hip-Hop Producer: Travis Gorman
Best Band to Break Up: Frankie Teardrop
Best Acoustic Performer: Sam Cassidy
Best Band Name: Lazy Scorsese
Best New Band: Poolboy
Best Reunion: Happy Apple
Best Music Controversy: Pro-consent reimagining of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” goes viral
Best Musical Act of Protest: Kitten Forever donate music sales to fight Trump
Best Selling Out: Hamburger Helper’s Watch the Stove mixtape
Best Music Video Director: Mercies May
Best Music Video: “It’s Good to Be Alive” by Mark Mallman
Best Music TV Show: The Lowertown Line
Best Music Festival: Eaux Claires
Best Concert (Local): Communist Daughter record-release show at
First Avenue (Nov. 11, 2016)
Best Concert (Touring): Kanye West at Xcel Energy Center (Oct. 10, 2016)
Best Concert Venue: Palace Theatre
Best Venue to Open: The Warming House
Best Venue to Close: Mill City Nights
Best Jazz Club: Dakota Jazz Club
Best Music Residency: Andrew Broder & People: A Residency for Music and Action at the Turf Club
Best Place to See a Show with Kids: The Garage
Best Karaoke: The Infernal Singalong Machine at Grumpy’s Bar & Grill
Best Jukebox: Turf Club Clown Lounge
Best Record Store Day Location: Flashlight Vinyl
