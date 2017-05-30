Beck returns to the Twin Cities after a 9 year (O)delay

The alternative wordslinger’s last gig in these parts was at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in 2008. And he hasn’t played a venue besides the Roy since his 2002 Orpheum show with the Flaming Lips.

This time ‘round, Beck will come to the (it’s been open long enough now that we’re officially no longer calling it the “newly renovated”) Palace Theatre, which continues to brand itself as the place for prestige alt veterans.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via eTix.com and all the usual First Avenue outlets. They’re $50 for both general admission and balcony.

We’re still waiting for the follow up to Beck’s 2014 album Morning Phase, which was originally scheduled for last fall. No word on when it’s finally coming, but here's one of the advance tracks to tide you over.