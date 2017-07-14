Bastille Day Block Party brings strong local music lineup to the streets Sunday

Once again this Sunday, July 16, Barbette will throw its annual Bastille Day Block Party, now celebrating its 15th year, from 3 to 10 p.m at Irving & Lagoon. Soundtracking the event will be live music from Aby Wolf, Black Widows (with the Black Widows Go-Go Dancers), Monica LaPlante, Nadine DuBois & Les Folies Risque, Mark Mallman, Heiruspecs, and Brass Messengers. Check here for more info.

Heiruspecs, incidentally, will also perform tonight at Growing Central's Future, an all-ages benefit at the Como Dockside, along with Ayvah, Destiny Roberts, and Donte Collins. The event will raise funds for three scholarships at St. Paul Central High School: Central Honors Philando, the Devin Smith Scholarship Foundation, and the Heiruspecs Scholarship Foundation.It's from 5-9 p.m.

Here's the full Bastille Day Block Party music lineup, with set times:

3:00-3:40 Aby Wolf

3:55-4:35 Black Widows & Black Widows Go-Go Dancers

4:50-5:30 Monica LaPlante

5:45-6:15 Nadine DuBois & Les Folies Risque

6:30-7:15 Mark Mallman

7:30-8:15 Heiruspecs

8:30pm Brass Messengers