Who's playing the boozy collection plate that's set for July 6-7 in downtown Minneapolis?

Alt-country ace Jason Isbell and dance rockers Fitz and the Tantrums -- both BBP vets -- are scheduled for July 6, as are Prince's heyday backing band, the Revolution, and nationally buzzing indie-pop locals Now, Now. July 7 will bring '90s alt-rock faves Cake and Third Eye Blind, plus contemporary indie-pop star BØRNS and Top 40 cheeseball Andy Grammar. Per usual, the Star Tribune stage will host a nicely curated grab-bag of Twin Cities talent.

Tickets -- $60 one-day, $110 two-day -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via basilicablockparty.org or eTix.com. Various VIP options are available; think of them like rock 'n' roll indulgences. Ticket prices spike on June 1 and, again, the day of the event.

Launched in 1995, the Basilica Block Party serves as a fundraiser for the (seemingly never-ending) restoration of the Basilica of Saint Mary. A cool half-tithing of the proceeds (that's five percent, for all the heretics out there) will benefit Catholic charity St. Vincent de Paul.

Here's the complete 2018 Basilica Block Party lineup:

Friday, July 6

Great Clips Stage:

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

John Butler Trio

Delta Rae

TABAH

PreferredOne Stage:

Fitz and the Tantrums

The Revolution

Now, Now

Star Tribune Stage:

Lady Lark

Kid Dakota

Lena Elizabeth

Saturday, July 7

Great Clips Stage:

CAKE

BØRNS

Third Eye Blind

Flint Eastwood

PreferredOne Stage:

Andy Grammer

Judah & the Lion

Early Eyes

Star Tribune Stage: