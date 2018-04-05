Basilica Block Party to rise again: Here's the '18 lineup
Ignore your frozen eyelids and think warm thoughts. Specifically, think of summertime's hottest church party, the Basilica Block Party, which just revealed details for its 24th run.
Who's playing the boozy collection plate that's set for July 6-7 in downtown Minneapolis?
Alt-country ace Jason Isbell and dance rockers Fitz and the Tantrums -- both BBP vets -- are scheduled for July 6, as are Prince's heyday backing band, the Revolution, and nationally buzzing indie-pop locals Now, Now. July 7 will bring '90s alt-rock faves Cake and Third Eye Blind, plus contemporary indie-pop star BØRNS and Top 40 cheeseball Andy Grammar. Per usual, the Star Tribune stage will host a nicely curated grab-bag of Twin Cities talent.
Tickets -- $60 one-day, $110 two-day -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via basilicablockparty.org or eTix.com. Various VIP options are available; think of them like rock 'n' roll indulgences. Ticket prices spike on June 1 and, again, the day of the event.
Launched in 1995, the Basilica Block Party serves as a fundraiser for the (seemingly never-ending) restoration of the Basilica of Saint Mary. A cool half-tithing of the proceeds (that's five percent, for all the heretics out there) will benefit Catholic charity St. Vincent de Paul.
Here's the complete 2018 Basilica Block Party lineup:
Friday, July 6
Great Clips Stage:
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- John Butler Trio
- Delta Rae
- TABAH
PreferredOne Stage:
- Fitz and the Tantrums
- The Revolution
- Now, Now
Star Tribune Stage:
- Lady Lark
- Kid Dakota
- Lena Elizabeth
Saturday, July 7
Great Clips Stage:
- CAKE
- BØRNS
- Third Eye Blind
- Flint Eastwood
PreferredOne Stage:
- Andy Grammer
- Judah & the Lion
- Early Eyes
Star Tribune Stage:
- Reina del Cid
- The Shackletons
- Lazy Scorsese
