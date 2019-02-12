Basilica Block Party reveals super strong 2019 lineup

Set for July 12-13, the 25th annual music fest outside of Minneapolis' Basilica of Saint Mary will feature Kacey Musgraves, Dawes, Semisonic, Jason Mraz, Hanson, Lissie, CHVRCHES, Metric, and more. Tickets -- $60 one-day, $110 two-day; VIP options abound -- go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via the BBP website.

Having just won four Grammys, including Album of the Year, Musgraves is a huge get for Live Nation, the concert giant that took over Basilica Block Party booking this year. The breakout pop-country star dazzled our critic last week at St. Paul's Palace Theatre.

Elsewhere in the lineup, you've got tequila-craved, Current-adored folk-rockers Dawes; locally sourced "Closing Time" hitmakers Semisonic; Cities 97 genome project Jason Mraz; nostalgic, brotherly "MMMBop"-pers Hanson; and Scottish synth-pop powerhouses CHVRCHES. In addition to Semisonic, other locals include Yam Haus, the Jayhawks, and Flora Cash. Due to popular demand, a so-called "silent disco" will return this year.

As always, the Cities 97-sponsored event serves as a boozy collection plate for the never-ending preservation/restoration of the Basilica of Saint Mary.

Here's the complete 2019 lineup:

Friday, July 12

Kacey Musgraves

Dawes

Anderson East

Ruston Kelly

Semisonic

The Jayhawks

Yam Haus

Saturday, July 13

Jason Mraz

Hanson

Johnnyswim

Lissie

CHVRCHES

Metric

Flora Cash

Take us out, Kacey!