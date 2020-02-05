Details for BBP 2020 dropped early Wednesday morning: The two-day downtown Minneapolis music fest is set for July 10-11; the full lineup is posted below.

With regard to BBP's constant pendulum swinging between Cities 97 vibes and 89.3 the Current ones, this installment veers closer to the former. Nostalgia bookings, a staple of past lineups (Hanson, the Jayhawks, Third Eye Blind, Goo Goo Dolls, e.g.), are absent.

This year's headliners include: North Carolina electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso, whose 2014 indie hit, "Coffee," you heard 5,802 times on the Current; freshly major-label-inked Irish singer Dermot Kennedy; 24-year-old Aussie "one-person-band" Tash Sultana; indie-rock star Sharon Van Etten; local pop-rock heavy-hitters Hippo Campus; and non-local pop-rock act the Band Camino. The Strib-sponsored local stage features a well-curated blend of Twin Cities talent, including 2019 Picked to Click champ Nur-D.

Tickets ($60 one-night, $110 two-night) go on sale here this Friday at 10 a.m.

Friday, July 10:

Great Clips Stage

Sylvan Esso

Dermot Kennedy

Jade Bird

Courtney Marie

Andrews

PreferredOne Stage

Tash Sultana

Sharon Van Etten

Weyes Blood

Star Tribune Stage

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

26 BATS!

Bora York

Saturday, July 11:

Great Clips Stage

Hippo Campus

The Band Camino

SHAED

Ripe

PreferredOne Stage

KALEO

half•alive

Misterwives

Star Tribune Stage

Nur-D

Mae Simpson Music

The Stress of Her Regard