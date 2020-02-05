Basilica Block Party reveals 2020 lineup
The Basilica of St. Mary needs fixin', you need outdoor drinkin' plus live music. That dilemma has plagued this town for decades, and the Basilica Block Party is back for the 26th year with a solution.
Details for BBP 2020 dropped early Wednesday morning: The two-day downtown Minneapolis music fest is set for July 10-11; the full lineup is posted below.
With regard to BBP's constant pendulum swinging between Cities 97 vibes and 89.3 the Current ones, this installment veers closer to the former. Nostalgia bookings, a staple of past lineups (Hanson, the Jayhawks, Third Eye Blind, Goo Goo Dolls, e.g.), are absent.
This year's headliners include: North Carolina electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso, whose 2014 indie hit, "Coffee," you heard 5,802 times on the Current; freshly major-label-inked Irish singer Dermot Kennedy; 24-year-old Aussie "one-person-band" Tash Sultana; indie-rock star Sharon Van Etten; local pop-rock heavy-hitters Hippo Campus; and non-local pop-rock act the Band Camino. The Strib-sponsored local stage features a well-curated blend of Twin Cities talent, including 2019 Picked to Click champ Nur-D.
Tickets ($60 one-night, $110 two-night) go on sale here this Friday at 10 a.m.
Alright, here's what you all came for...
Friday, July 10:
Great Clips Stage
Sylvan Esso
Dermot Kennedy
Jade Bird
Courtney Marie
Andrews
PreferredOne Stage
Tash Sultana
Sharon Van Etten
Weyes Blood
Star Tribune Stage
Koo Koo Kanga Roo
26 BATS!
Bora York
Saturday, July 11:
Great Clips Stage
Hippo Campus
The Band Camino
SHAED
Ripe
PreferredOne Stage
KALEO
half•alive
Misterwives
Star Tribune Stage
Nur-D
Mae Simpson Music
The Stress of Her Regard