Sadly, there won't be any such collabs going down next year in St. Paul. But Friday did see two (very distinct) concert announcements from Xcel Energy Center: boy-band legends Backstreet Boys (July 20) and heavy-metal gods Iron Maiden (August 26).

Still featuring all its heyday '90s members, BSB will be touring in support of their first album since 2013, DNA, due out January 25. "These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group," Kevin Richardson said via a press release. "It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that." Tickets to their Xcel show go on sale at 10 a.m. next Wednesday via Live Nation and the venue box office. Prices were not made available; various pre-sale options abound.

Enjoy the new single, "Chances," which was written by current pop star Shawn Mendes and hitmaking songwriter Ryan Tedder.

Shifting gears to the dark side, Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast Tour will treat Minnesota fans to some seriously high-concept vintage metal. The show is apparently inspired by (and cross-promoted with) a mobile video game of the same name. It sounds fairly badass, according to Bruce Dickinson, frontman for the London hellraisers:

"We've got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during 'Aces High,' tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvelous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see!"

Tickets to see those flames in St. Paul go on sale next Friday at noon via Live Nation and the venue box office. Prices were not made available, but you're welcome to explore various pre-sale options anyway.

Take us into the satanic thrills of the weekend, Maiden!