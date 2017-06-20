Back to the City video podcast: Warehouse Eyes re-release 2 records and prepare for 2 shows

Jennie and Chris recently dropped by the Back to the City duplex to share their present plans and discuss every song in the Warehouse Eyes and OSO catalogs. In addition to ruminating on love and the human condition through the prism of songs like "Without You and Me" and "Tokyo," Chris and Jennie share stories of the genesis and development of Warehouse Eyes, then treat us to a unique impromptu performance of part of a new Jennie Lawless song, "Alone," debuting here and to be performed tomorrow at Icehouse.

