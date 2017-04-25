Back to the City video podcast: The Florists bloom on their new EP, 'No Costume'

After ruminating on the process behind their EP artwork (inspired by the German artist Gerhard Richter), the irreducibility of trans-femininity to an aesthetic, and Alok Vaid-Menon’s reflections on the drive for “trans-visibility,” singer/guitarist Jo Kellen concludes, “Here’s what I think: if you listen to this record and think 'what should I do,' you should come to the show and have fun, and enjoy the bands." The bands are the Miami Dolphins, Fiji-13, IE, and the Florists. Come to the Triple Rock on Friday, have fun, and enjoy them.

Editor's note: City Pages is proud to be hosting writer Simon Calder's Back to the City: MPLS Music Conversation podcast on a bi-weekly basis. The podcast is recorded and edited independently, and the views expressed by Calder and his guests are their own.