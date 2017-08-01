Back to the City video podcast: Jaedyn James premieres the video for 'My Body'

This series of short interviews finds James at the heart of her most ambitious year yet and features the premiere of the second of the three singles and music videos that JJ & The Hunger are releasing this summer. As James explains, creating this video trilogy, in collaboration with Splash Tantrum's Guy Wagner, was a rewarding exercise in "catching up with" her creative self.

Editor's note: City Pages is proud to be hosting writer Simon Calder's Back to the City: MPLS Music Conversation podcast on a bi-weekly basis. The podcast is recorded and edited independently, and the views expressed by Calder and his guests are their own.